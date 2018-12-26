She showed up in Paris wearing a black catsuit, a reminder that nobody can command the Grand Slam stage quite like Serena Williams.
She reached the finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, proving again how well she can play no matter how little she practices.
Williams didn’t win those or any other tournaments, which in every other situation might have made for a forgettable year.
In 2018, it was a remarkable one.
Her rapid return to tennis after a health scare following childbirth was a victory in itself, and for that, Williams was voted The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for the fifth time.
Williams received 93 points in balloting by U.S. editors and news directors announced Wednesday, while gymnast Simone Biles was second with 68. Notre Dame basketball player Arike Ogunbowale was third, while Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim and swimmer Katie Ledecky, the 2017 winner, rounded out the top five.
Soccer
Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has threatened to lead his team off the pitch the next time one of his players is subject to continued racist abuse.
Ancelotti asked several times for Napoli’s match at Inter Milan to be halted on Wednesday at Milan after racist chanting. Announcements were made on the stadium tannoy system warning fans that would happen but no further action was taken.
“We asked three times for the match to be halted because of racist chants,” Ancelotti said. “Announcements were made but the match continued. Next time we’ll stop the match by leaving the pitch, even if that means maybe forfeiting the match.”
Ancelotti believes the inaction by officials led to the dismissal of defender Kalidou Koulibaly 10 minutes from time.
The Senegal international, who had had monkey noises directed at him throughout the Serie A game, received two yellow cards in quick succession, the second for sarcastically applauding the referee after being shown the first.
“Koulibaly was agitated and nervous, which is normal,” Ancelotti said. “It’s not good for us and it’s not good for Italian football.”
Napoli went on to lose the match 1-0 after Lautaro Martinez netted a stoppage-time winner for Inter.
- Sigi Schmid, the winningest coach in MLS history, has died. He was 65.
Schmid’s family said he died Tuesday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Schmid was hospitalized three weeks ago as he awaited a heart transplant.
“Our family is deeply saddened by his passing and is taking this time to grieve the loss of a tremendous husband, father, leader and mentor,” the family said in a statement Wednesday through the Seattle Sounders, one of the three MLS teams Schmid coached.
“We also recognize how much Sigi meant to so many people across the U.S. Soccer landscape and around the world at different levels of the game. That community meant a great deal to him as well. While we mourn his loss, we appreciate privacy during this challenging time.”
Schmid had an MLS-record 266 regular-season and postseason victories in 18 seasons with the LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew and Sounders. He led teams to two MLS titles, the first with the Galaxy in 2002 and the second with the Crew in 2008, and was a two-time MLS Coach of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.