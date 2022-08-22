 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Serb Fest serves up homemade Serbian food

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Dancing at St. George Festival

Parishioners and guests dance at the 2015 church festival at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St. This year's event is Saturday.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., will hosting its annual two-day church festival from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4.

The festivals will feature homemade Serbian specialties, live Serbian music, beverages and merchandise. The church will be showcase many aspects of its culture.

Serbian specialties will include cevapi (grilled Serbian sausages made with pork, beef, and lamb), sarma (cabbage rolls stuffed with beef and pork), rotisserie pig, lamb, and chicken, kupus (cabbage salad with oil and vinegar), pita (phyllo dough pastry filled with cheese or apples/cherries), krofne (homemade Serbian donuts) and homemade Serbian cookies.

The bar will feature imported Serbian beer, domestic beer, soda and water. The picnic will also feature raffle baskets. Tickets range from $2 to $10.

The newly renovated church will host church tours, available upon request.

All orders can be made to eat-in or carryout. Cash or Venmo will be accepted.

