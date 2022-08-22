Serb Fest serves up homemade Serbian food

RACINE — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., will hosting its annual two-day church festival from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4.

The festivals will feature homemade Serbian specialties, live Serbian music, beverages and merchandise. The church will be showcase many aspects of its culture.

Serbian specialties will include cevapi (grilled Serbian sausages made with pork, beef, and lamb), sarma (cabbage rolls stuffed with beef and pork), rotisserie pig, lamb, and chicken, kupus (cabbage salad with oil and vinegar), pita (phyllo dough pastry filled with cheese or apples/cherries), krofne (homemade Serbian donuts) and homemade Serbian cookies.

The bar will feature imported Serbian beer, domestic beer, soda and water. The picnic will also feature raffle baskets. Tickets range from $2 to $10.

The newly renovated church will host church tours, available upon request.