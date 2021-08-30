Serb Fest has food, live music

RACINE — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., will host its annual church festival, Serb Fest, from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5.

There will be live music both days into the evening. New this year will be raffle baskets and silent auction items to help generate additional funds for the restoration of the historic building.

The newly-renovated church will be open for tours and a Serbian Corner will feature items that are traditional in the Serbian culture including handmade doilies, traditional folklore dress, religious icons and flags.

Serbian food specialties to be offered will include cevapi, sarma, pig, lamb, chicken, kupus, pita krofne and Serbian cookies. The bar offerings will include imported Serbian beer. Cash or Venmo will be accepted.

