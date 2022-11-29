Septetasaurus kicks off Jean's Jazz Series

RACINE — With twists on traditions, new compositions and classics too, the Jean’s Jazz Series returns to the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., in early 2023. Featuring four local and regional jazz groups, the lineup kicks off with Septetasaurus at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
Septetasaurus came about as a vehicle to “road test” songs composed by Doug Clum. He had been asked to write an arrangement for a teacher colleague’s jazz septet and he was intrigued by the instrumentation of the group — alto and baritone saxes, trumpet, trombone, piano, bass and drums. He wrote a piece for them and then kept on writing until had more than 30 compositions in a wide variety of styles (swing, Latin, waltz, and rock).
Combining local artists Steve Jacob, Tom Meredith and Paul Frederickson, along with their old friend Mike Gudbaur, this group helped Clum build each song in unique and collaborative ways. During Jean’s Jazz, a couple of surprise guest stars will be adding their talents to the ensemble.
In 2001, Joe Mooney created the Jean’s Jazz Series in memory of his wife, Jean, who died from ovarian cancer. Since then, more than 22,000 people have attended the memorable concerts, grossing more than $125,000 to benefit the Racine Theatre Guild. Jean’s love of RTG and her love of jazz inspired a series that continues to bring together jazz fans and singers and musicians from throughout the region.
“Jazz, by its definition, is all about taking risks and trying something new,” Mooney shared. “For over 20 years, that’s what we have done with Jean’s Jazz, bringing different forms of jazz music to RTG’s stage. I am thrilled to be featuring musicians that call Racine and Wisconsin home and to put on a show you won’t soon forget.”
Jean’s Jazz Series continues with these performances at 7 p.m.:
- Feb. 11 — The Dave Braun Trio, a family group that follows the traditional jazz style of Barney Kessel.
- March 25 — The Tony Casteñada Latin Jazz Band, Wisconsin’s premier Latin Jazz Band that has been honoring and keeping alive the music of the golden age of Latin jazz.
- April 8 — Rico Vibes, a high energy Latin jazz band blending funk, Latin and jazz rhythms with original tunes and modern arrangements of Jazz standards and Latin Jazz classics.
Season tickets are available through Jan. 7 for $60 for adults, $52 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students 21 and younger. Individual tickets can also be purchased for $18, $16 and $5 for beginning Dec. 5. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.