Two deaths in milk truck crash
HOLMEN — Two people have died in a crash involving three vehicles and a milk truck.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 53 north of Holmen. A large milk truck traveling north on Highway 53 was struck by a vehicle which caused two additional vehicles to crash.
Drivers in two of the vehicles were killed. The chain reaction crash closed Highway 53 for several hours.
Judge won't hear 'stand your ground' defense
DES MOINES, Iowa — A judge has refused to set a pretrial hearing for a man who says Iowa's "stand your ground" law protects him from prosecution for a fatal bar fight in a Des Moines suburb.
A media outlet reported that Judge Scott Rosenberg ruled last week that Rodney Henricksen must wait until trial to show his actions were justified.
Henricksen has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the Jan. 18 death of Joshua Sadlon, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Henricksen's motion for the hearing says Henricksen was defending himself from an intoxicated and aggressive Sadlon at the Urbandale bar.
The law says a person doesn't have to retreat before using deadly force if he or she reasonably thinks his or her life is being threatened.
Rosenberg said in his ruling that the law doesn't provide a procedure for determining when someone is eligible for immunity.
Man, woman found shot
MANITOWOC — Police say two people have been found dead in a Manitowoc home over the weekend.
Officials responded to the home about 10:30 a.m. Sunday and discovered the two who had been shot.
WLUK-TV reports dead are a 51-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.
Police say the public is not believed to be in any danger.
Candidates weigh in on race in education
MADISON — Wisconsin's achievement gap between white and non-white students is becoming an issue in the race for governor.
Republican Gov. Scott Walker on Monday tweeted that his opponent Tony Evers hasn't done enough the past nine years as state superintendent to close the gap. Wisconsin's achievement gap is one of the worst in the country and has been for years.
Evers says in a statement that all of his budget requests made to Walker included policies designed to close the achievement gap but "very few of those items are given consideration. The governor knows that."
Evers says, "Political rhetoric isn't going to fix this. Leadership and support can."
Walker tweeted Monday that Evers has failed to lead on the issue and "Now he's resorted to making excuses."
