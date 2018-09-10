Newton-John’s cancer returns
LOS ANGELES — Olivia Newton-John says she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades.
The four-time Grammy winner, who will turn 70 on Sept. 26, told Australian news program “Sunday Night” doctors found a tumor in her lower back in 2017.
Newton-John says she’s “treating it naturally and doing really well.” The “Grease” star says for pain, she is taking cannabis oil, made from marijuana her husband grows in California.
She has undergone radiation treatments and has cut sugar out of her diet.
She said, “I believe I will win over it.”
She said she hopes her native Australia will legalize medical marijuana.
Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, undergoing a partial mastectomy and reconstruction. She was diagnosed with breast cancer again in 2013.
Plus sizes on the runway
NEW YORK — To woots and cheers from the crowd, women with bodies not often seen on fashion runways strutted with smiles on their faces wearing pieces from Loft’s new plus line, including five cast from hundreds who attended an alternative New York Fashion Week event, The Curvy Con.
Size inclusivity was on the minds of these women, about 1,000 from around the world who flocked to the three-day celebration at a Midtown venue decked out with a pop-up shop and booths filled with fashion and beauty products. It was the fourth annual Curvy Con, the second to coincide with fashion week.
The gathering, with panel discussions, fitness sessions and workshops on style, was co-founded by style influencers Chastity Garner Valentine and CeCe Olisa.
“We saw a need for plus size fashion and inclusivity to be aligned with mainstream fashion,” Olisa said after the Loft show Friday. “The lack of plus size fashion options doesn’t make us angry but it is a very clear call to action for the work that we do. We wanted to show that there’s an appetite for plus size fashion. There are women who are ready and willing to shop and buy at all levels, from super cheap all the way up to designer.”
This year’s guest speakers included tennis pro Venus Williams, who has her own activewear line, EleVen by Venus Williams, designer Tracy Reese, who sits on the board of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and Lizzo, a singer, rapper and body positive advocate.
Cosby’s lawyers look to stop sentencing testimony
PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby’s lawyers will fight a prosecution bid to have other accusers testify at his sentencing this month on felony sex assault charges.
Prosecutors in Pennsylvania want at least some of Cosby’s dozens of other accusers to testify at the Sept. 24 sentencing. Five testified at the spring trial, when jurors convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.
In a court filing Monday, defense lawyer Joseph Green Jr. said testimony about uncharged conduct should be used in Pennsylvania only if a defendant remains a public threat.
Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison on each of three felony counts, but could get far less under state guidelines.
Dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct during his more than 50-year entertainment career, but nearly all of the claims are too old to prosecute. The criminal charges involve only his encounter with Andrea Constand, who worked at Temple University, where Cosby served on the board of trustees.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele has not said which or how many accusers he hopes to call to testify.
The defense also plans to fight a state board’s recommendation that Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator, which would require him to undergo mandatory sex offender counseling and alert neighbors if he is released.
