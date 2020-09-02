SENSE & SENSITIVITY: White mother wants to know what to say to biracial child

Quieting a noisy neighbor

DEAR HARRIETTE: My new neighbor is a nightmare! I usually mind my business and do not judge others on my street. I like to have parties and barbecues, so when others have theirs, I do not mind. But the neighbor who moved in this summer takes parties to a whole other level. The parties can happen on any day of the week. They start before noon and last until sundown. There is music, which is OK, but the amount of profanity is a bit much. Cars fill up their front lawn and up and down our street.

I do not want to be that neighbor who takes action, so I have been raising the issue to other neighbors, hoping that someone else knocks on the door to say something before I have to. I feel evil for this. I do not want to involve police because this is not a crime, but after three months of constant parties, I have become desperate. I never imagined there could be a neighbor like this with no limits. Any other suggestions? — Not a Narc Neighbor

DEAR NOT A NARC NEIGHBOR: Noise pollution actually is considered a misdemeanor and can be addressed by local law enforcement when needed. Before you get to that point, it would be great if a coalition of neighbors reached out to this person to express your concern that the partying has gotten to be a distraction for the neighborhood. As a group, or with one designee, approach the neighbor to ask if they would be more mindful of their surroundings. Make a grievance list — or at least a request for what you want from them — and see if they will willingly comply. If not, call 311.

