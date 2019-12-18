SENSE & SENSITIVITY: Tenant questions donating to building handyman

We sometimes walk together in the park for exercise, and my friend has invited me to walk with her for the next week or so, when the weather forecast predicts 30 degrees or below. She considers this mild. I consider it prime weather to trigger an asthma attack. I hate to bring up my health issues, but I don’t want to risk an uncontrollable coughing fit in order to accommodate her request. How should I handle this? I know she thinks I’m a wuss when I turn down certain exercise activities, but this one doesn’t sound smart for me. — Block the Cold

Dear Block the Cold: You know your body; pay attention to it. That doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t walk outside with your friend. Assess your winter wardrobe. Do you have a warm hat, scarf, coat and gloves? You should have something to block the wind and cold from your face. Test out your gear. After all, you do have to go outside in the weather, even when you are not with her. What would you normally wear? Figure out how to dress to protect yourself. Then test to see how long you can stay outside in the cold without triggering a coughing fit. Tell your friend you will try. Make sure you have your inhaler in case you have a problem. I’d suggest limiting your walk to less than 30 minutes to avoid getting too cold.