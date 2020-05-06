SENSE & SENSITIVITY: Reader Needs motivation to get in shape

Dear Harriette: I have a friend who posts on social media regularly. Over the past few months, he has lost about 40 pounds. He works out every day and looks amazing. I am inspired by him — but not enough to actually get up and do anything for myself.

When I saw his picture today with what looks like a burgeoning six-pack where he used to have pudge, I nearly lost it. Yes, I am jealous. I don't mean to be, but I am not motivated at all to get up and do anything. I can't figure out how he got so pumped to work out and I didn't. Now that I am stuck at home, it's only gotten worse. I probably have gained 20 pounds as he continues to lose. What can I do to turn myself around? — Need Motivation