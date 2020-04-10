SENSE & SENSITIVITY: Coping with depression during the pandemic

Dear Harriette: I want to figure out a way to stay upbeat during this period of isolation. I am so worried about how to take care of my family and myself right now. It’s crazy. I still have my job — thank God — but who knows how long that will last? Sitting at home worrying is just making me more paranoid. I’m normally a happy person, but I seem to be falling into an emotional pit. What can I do? — Depressed
Dear Depressed: Being isolated from other people and not knowing how you will be able to earn money are reasons for most people to become worried and filled with fear. You have a choice as to how to act during this time. Every day you can wake up and claim the positive. Choose something to focus your attention on that is uplifting. It could be an at-home project that you have not been able to get to. It could be making a list of people you love with whom you have not been in touch, and calling one each day to extend your love. What about getting up and exercising to get your blood flowing and your spirits uplifted?
You may not find success with these options. Some people do slip into depression during tough times. If you feel concerned that you may be in this category, reach out for help. You can speak to a professional over the phone if ever you are feeling the need by calling the Suicide Prevention Lifeline — a service available for people suffering emotional stress or suicidal thoughts. Go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org or call 800-273-8255.
You can also learn more about anxiety during the time of coronavirus through this link: bit.ly/2xn2Zgj.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.)
