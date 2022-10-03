Seno K/RLT Conservancy autumn open house Oct. 8

Attendees can enjoy live music from local artist Jon Dawley, food from Wisconsin Style BBQ and brews from The Runaway Microbrewery. Seno K/RLT Conservancy staff will provide trail rides for attendees through their woodlands and prairies at the 127-acre tree farm. Guests can also walk the trails on their own. Local vendors such as Trinity Freeze Dried Food and Gifts, Rae Leigh Rose Designs and Laura Z Stamps will be selling goods at the event. Seno K/RLT Conservancy will have T-shirts, stickers, greeting cards and “Elvira Seno’s 88 Preferred Cooky Recipes” cookbooks for sale with proceeds going towards its mission.