Seno K/RLT Conservancy autumn open house Oct. 8

BURLINGTON — Seno K/RLT Conservancy, 3606 Dyer Lake Road, will host its autumn open house from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. There is no admission fee.
Attendees can enjoy live music from local artist Jon Dawley, food from Wisconsin Style BBQ and brews from The Runaway Microbrewery. Seno K/RLT Conservancy staff will provide trail rides for attendees through their woodlands and prairies at the 127-acre tree farm. Guests can also walk the trails on their own. Local vendors such as Trinity Freeze Dried Food and Gifts, Rae Leigh Rose Designs and Laura Z Stamps will be selling goods at the event. Seno K/RLT Conservancy will have T-shirts, stickers, greeting cards and “Elvira Seno’s 88 Preferred Cooky Recipes” cookbooks for sale with proceeds going towards its mission.
Small nature-based crafts such as corn husk dolls and tree cookie jack-o’lantern painting will be provided for guests at no charge. Hayley Wilson Photography will be booking fall photo sessions during the event with parts of the session costs going towards the conservancy.
People are also reading…
Seno K/RLT Conservancy is a nonprofit organization focused on permanently preserving land and restoring critical habitat in Kenosha and Racine counties. For more information, go to senokrlt.org/about-seno.html.