Senister Smith

Senister Smith

Senister Smith, 9500 block of Riverview Lane, Caledonia, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

