Racine County Senior Masters
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
FINAL ROUND
At Ives Grove G.L. (Blue to Red), par-72
Age 50-59
145 — Scott Mueller 72-73
155 — David Funk 77-78
157 — Paul Chay 80-77
162 — Todd Dyess 82-80
166 — Dennis Smith 83-83
189 — Pat Holden 96-93
Age 60-69
150 — Jeff Lunde 75-75
157 — Dan Fox 82-75
161 — Rick Birdsall 80-81, Rob Polzin 81-80
162 — Mike Kilpin 79-83
163 — Paul Hable 83-80
165 — Joe Sandonato 79-86, Nolan DeCamp 83-82
173 — Dick Ruetz 86-87
174 — Hubie Braun 89-85
177 — Dave Durment 93-84
178 — Randy Rodgers 85-93
179 — John Stanton 91-88, Jeff Broshot 93-86
180 — Rick Geiss 92-88
181 — Tom Rosenquist 91-90
182 — Ken Gipp 89-93
185 — Scott Thieme 88-97
195 — Mike Kateley 96-99
199 — Rich Christensen 102-97
200 — Rick Ittner 95-105
212 — Tom Mogren 103-109
Age 70-79
159 — Tom Siefert 83-76
163 — Paul Mikaelian 80-83
165 — Al Pirk 79-86
166 — Russ Carlsen 78-88, Doug Feld 80-86
167 — David Petty 79-88, Dave Courtney 82-85
168 — Henry Cotton 81-87
170 — Steve Miley 85-85
171 — Paul Eberly 85-86
174 — Alan Lopp 86-88, Mark Levine 90-84
175 — Dick Sheforgen 84-91
189 — Dennis Dabalack 96-93
206 — Jim Kroll 104-102
Age 80-and-older
159 — John Garner Jr 78-81
166 — Glen Urick 79-87
192 — Dick Mittelstaedt 96-96
196 — Don VanderLeest 99-97
198 — Carl Sasman 102-96
209 — George Cicona 100-109
219 — Gil Hoffman 113-106
222 — Dick Heidenreich 109-113
PGA
Sanderson Farms Championship
At The Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72 (36-36)
Friday's first-round leaders
Tom Hoge;31-33;—;64
J.T. Poston;31-33;—;64
Robert Streb;33-32;—;65
Cameron Percy;31-34;—;65
Seamus Power;33-32;—;65
Harris English;31-34;—;65
Carlos Ortiz;31-34;—;65
Byeong Hun An;33-33;—;66
Scott Stallings;33-33;—;66
Zac Blair;35-32;—;67
Emiliano Grillo;34-33;—;67
Zach Johnson;33-34;—;67
Mark Anderson;34-33;—;67
George McNeill;35-32;—;67
David Hearn;33-35;—;68
Patton Kizzire;35-33;—;68
Joaquin Niemann;34-34;—;68
Cameron Davis;35-33;—;68
Sungjae Im;32-36;—;68
Cameron Champ;35-33;—;68
Adam Long;33-35;—;68
Alex Cejka;35-33;—;68
Scottie Scheffler;34-34;—;68
Michael Gellerman;34-34;—;68
Jamie Lovemark;34-35;—;69
Daniel Chopra;36-33;—;69
Andrew Landry;35-34;—;69
Brandt Snedeker;34-35;—;69
Si Woo Kim;35-34;—;69
Anirban Lahiri;36-33;—;69
