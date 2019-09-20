Racine County Senior Masters

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

FINAL ROUND

At Ives Grove G.L. (Blue to Red), par-72

Age 50-59

145 — Scott Mueller 72-73

155 — David Funk 77-78

157 — Paul Chay 80-77

162 — Todd Dyess 82-80

166 — Dennis Smith 83-83

189 — Pat Holden 96-93

Age 60-69

150 — Jeff Lunde 75-75

157 — Dan Fox 82-75

161 — Rick Birdsall 80-81, Rob Polzin 81-80

162 — Mike Kilpin 79-83

163 — Paul Hable 83-80

165 — Joe Sandonato 79-86, Nolan DeCamp 83-82

173 — Dick Ruetz 86-87

174 — Hubie Braun 89-85

177 — Dave Durment 93-84

178 — Randy Rodgers 85-93

179 — John Stanton 91-88, Jeff Broshot 93-86

180 — Rick Geiss 92-88

181 — Tom Rosenquist 91-90

182 — Ken Gipp 89-93

185 — Scott Thieme 88-97

195 — Mike Kateley 96-99

199 — Rich Christensen 102-97

200 — Rick Ittner 95-105

212 — Tom Mogren 103-109

Age 70-79

159 — Tom Siefert 83-76

163 — Paul Mikaelian 80-83

165 — Al Pirk 79-86

166 — Russ Carlsen 78-88, Doug Feld 80-86

167 — David Petty 79-88, Dave Courtney 82-85

168 — Henry Cotton 81-87

170 — Steve Miley 85-85

171 — Paul Eberly 85-86

174 — Alan Lopp 86-88, Mark Levine 90-84

175 — Dick Sheforgen 84-91

189 — Dennis Dabalack 96-93

206 — Jim Kroll 104-102

Age 80-and-older

159 — John Garner Jr 78-81

166 — Glen Urick 79-87

192 — Dick Mittelstaedt 96-96

196 — Don VanderLeest 99-97

198 — Carl Sasman 102-96

209 — George Cicona 100-109

219 — Gil Hoffman 113-106

222 — Dick Heidenreich 109-113

PGA

Sanderson Farms Championship

At The Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $6.6 million

Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72 (36-36)

Friday's first-round leaders

Tom Hoge;31-33;—;64

J.T. Poston;31-33;—;64

Robert Streb;33-32;—;65

Cameron Percy;31-34;—;65

Seamus Power;33-32;—;65

Harris English;31-34;—;65

Carlos Ortiz;31-34;—;65

Byeong Hun An;33-33;—;66

Scott Stallings;33-33;—;66

Zac Blair;35-32;—;67

Emiliano Grillo;34-33;—;67

Zach Johnson;33-34;—;67

Mark Anderson;34-33;—;67

George McNeill;35-32;—;67

David Hearn;33-35;—;68

Patton Kizzire;35-33;—;68

Joaquin Niemann;34-34;—;68

Cameron Davis;35-33;—;68

Sungjae Im;32-36;—;68

Cameron Champ;35-33;—;68

Adam Long;33-35;—;68

Alex Cejka;35-33;—;68

Scottie Scheffler;34-34;—;68

Michael Gellerman;34-34;—;68

Jamie Lovemark;34-35;—;69

Daniel Chopra;36-33;—;69

Andrew Landry;35-34;—;69

Brandt Snedeker;34-35;—;69

Si Woo Kim;35-34;—;69

Anirban Lahiri;36-33;—;69

