Racine County Senior Masters
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
First round
At H.F. Johnson Park G.C., par-72
Age 50-59
72 — Scott Mueller
77 — David Funk
80 — Paul Chay
82 — Todd Dyess
83 — Dennis Smith
96 — Pat Holden
Age 60-69
75 — Jeff Lunde
79 — Mike Kilpin, Joe Sandonato
80 — Rick Birdsall
81 — Rob Polzin
82 — Dan Fox
83 — Nolan DeCamp, Paul Hable
85 — Randy Rodgers
86 — Dick Ruetz
88 — Scott Thieme
89 — Ken Gipp, Hubie Braun
91 — Tom Rosenquist
92 — Rick Geiss
93 — Jeff Broshot, Dave Durment
95 — Rick Ittner
96 — Mike Kateley
102 — Rich Christensen
103 — Tom Mogren
Age 70-79
78 — Russ Carlsen
79 — David Petty, Al Pirk
80 — Doug Feld, Paul Mikaelian
81 — Henry Cotton
82 — Dave Courtney
83 — Tom Siefert
84 — Dick Sheforgen
85 — Paul Eberly, Steve Miley
86 — Alan Lopp
90 — Mark Levine
96 — Dennis Dabalack
104 — James Kroll
Age 80-90
78 — John Garner Jr
79 — Glen Urick
96 — Dick Mittelstaedt
99 — Don VanderLeest
100 — George Cicona
102 — Carl Sasman
109 — Richard Heidenreich
113 — Gil Hoffman
H.F. Johnson Park Women
18-Hole Golf League
Event: Most of a kind front nine
Championship Event: Geri Petersen. Championship Low gross: Sandy Nass 83. A Flight Event: Audrey Helgesen. A Flight Low gross: Jean Mohrbacker 91. B Flight Event: Kathy Petersen. B Flight Low gross: Ellen Wagner 106.
Scores under 100
Sady Nass 83, Jean Mohrbacker 91, Geri Petersen 92, Vita Paukstelis 93, Elaine Dishaw 95, Karen Weiss 95, Pat Webers 97, Cindi Wilkinson 98, Peg Geraghty 99.
9-Hole Golf League
Event: Subtract scores on first, middle and last holes
Class AA Event: Peg Mitchell, Laura Fladten 31. Low Gross: Mitchell 44. Class A Event: Diane Caron 33. Low Gross: Elaine Janikian 51. Class B Event-Low gross: Sam Stills 35-55. Class C Event: Michelle Zalokar 40. Low Gross: Carol Larsen, Zalokar 62.
