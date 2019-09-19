Racine County Senior Masters

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

First round

At H.F. Johnson Park G.C., par-72

Age 50-59

72 — Scott Mueller

77 — David Funk

80 — Paul Chay

82 — Todd Dyess

83 — Dennis Smith

96 — Pat Holden

Age 60-69

75 — Jeff Lunde

79 — Mike Kilpin, Joe Sandonato

80 — Rick Birdsall

81 — Rob Polzin

82 — Dan Fox

83 — Nolan DeCamp, Paul Hable

85 — Randy Rodgers

86 — Dick Ruetz

88 — Scott Thieme

89 — Ken Gipp, Hubie Braun

91 — Tom Rosenquist

92 — Rick Geiss

93 — Jeff Broshot, Dave Durment

95 — Rick Ittner

96 — Mike Kateley

102 — Rich Christensen

103 — Tom Mogren

Age 70-79

78 — Russ Carlsen

79 — David Petty, Al Pirk

80 — Doug Feld, Paul Mikaelian

81 — Henry Cotton

82 — Dave Courtney

83 — Tom Siefert

84 — Dick Sheforgen

85 — Paul Eberly, Steve Miley

86 — Alan Lopp

90 — Mark Levine

96 — Dennis Dabalack

104 — James Kroll

Age 80-90

78 — John Garner Jr

79 — Glen Urick

96 — Dick Mittelstaedt

99 — Don VanderLeest

100 — George Cicona

102 — Carl Sasman

109 — Richard Heidenreich

113 — Gil Hoffman

H.F. Johnson Park Women

18-Hole Golf League

Event: Most of a kind front nine

Championship Event: Geri Petersen. Championship Low gross: Sandy Nass 83. A Flight Event: Audrey Helgesen. A Flight Low gross: Jean Mohrbacker 91. B Flight Event: Kathy Petersen. B Flight Low gross: Ellen Wagner 106.

Scores under 100

Sady Nass 83, Jean Mohrbacker 91, Geri Petersen 92, Vita Paukstelis 93, Elaine Dishaw 95, Karen Weiss 95, Pat Webers 97, Cindi Wilkinson 98, Peg Geraghty 99.

9-Hole Golf League

Event: Subtract scores on first, middle and last holes

Class AA Event: Peg Mitchell, Laura Fladten 31. Low Gross: Mitchell 44. Class A Event: Diane Caron 33. Low Gross: Elaine Janikian 51. Class B Event-Low gross: Sam Stills 35-55. Class C Event: Michelle Zalokar 40. Low Gross: Carol Larsen, Zalokar 62.

