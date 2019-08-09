Senior Companion Program

Josephine Wilson

and her son Marvin are greeted by Sister Karen Fredrickson at a past Senior Companion Program appreciation luncheon, sponsored by the Racine Community Foundation.

RACINE — Senior Companion Inc. has volunteer opportunities to visit with older people in their homes, as well as on the telephone and through the mail. Call 262-898-1941 or email scraanen@racinedominicans.org.

