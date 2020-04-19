Senators want to see reopened speedway

Five Republican state senators from the Charlotte area are calling on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to amend his stay-at-home order and partially reopen Charlotte Motor Speedway.
They want the NASCAR track in Concord reopened — without fans — for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, the weekend of Memorial Day.
Cooper’s stay-at-home order, issued on March 27, closed non-essential businesses in North Carolina in response to the coronavirus. NASCAR has suspended its season until further notice although the Associated Press reported Friday that NASCAR has “privately given teams a revised schedule in which racing would return with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”
The senators requesting that the speedway reopen are:
- Sen. Kathy Harrington (R-Gaston)
- Sen. Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus)
- Sen. Todd Johnson (R-Union)
- Sen. Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell)
- Sen. Carl Ford (R-Rowan)
The senators’ press release on Sunday notes Florida has already adopted similar policy for NASCAR races to be run without fans in attendance.
“We should be looking at every safe example of a way to partially reopen society, and fan-less NASCAR racing seems like a simple step that Gov. Cooper can take right now,” Sawyer said in a statement.
Said Harrington in the statement: “Other states have already adopted this policy, and Gov. Cooper should allow North Carolina to follow suit.”
Tickets for the May 24th race remain on sale online.
Hockey
Wayne Gretzky sees a lot of himself in Alex Ovechkin, from the smile on his face each time he steps on the ice to his passion for scoring goals.
There are also differences, like Gretzky’s sole focus on the NHL growing up in Brantford, Ontario, versus Ovechkin’s upbringing in Moscow. “The Great One” believes the Washington Capitals captain has a good chance of breaking his all-time record of 894 goals that once seemed untouchable, depending on how long Ovechkin plays in the NHL. Gretzky speculated that Ovechkin could go home to Russia and finish his career in the Kontinental Hockey League.
“Maybe one day in his mind he’ll say, ‘Look, I want to go home and play in the KHL when I can still compete at a high level,’” Gretzky told The Associated Press in a phone interview Sunday. “We don’t know that. That’s his decision. But I think he loves being in Washington, I think he loves the NHL and I think he’ll do everything he can at any point to chase down the record.”
Ovechkin’s longevity and his pursuit of Gretzky’s record are among the topics they discussed in their first joint interview, which airs Monday on NBC Sports Network. It comes with them 3,000 miles away and hockey on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic but shines a spotlight on the potential of Ovechkin, who has 706 goals, spending the next few years chasing Gretzky.
Ovechkin has 48 goals this season, tied for the league lead with Boston’s David Pastrnak, and if the regular season were to resume, he could match Gretzky and Mike Bossy with nine 50-goal seasons. If not, the time away and focus on the chase could drive Ovechkin to play long enough to break the record.
