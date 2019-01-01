Terance Mann scored 22 points and Phil Cofer added 14 at Tallahassee, Fla., helping No. 9 Florida State hold off Winthrop for its seventh straight victory.
The Seminoles have opened with a 12-1 record for the fourth time in school history, matching their best start.
Mann shot 10 of 11 from the floor, scoring 14 second-half points and grabbing seven rebounds. Cofer made four of his five shots in the first half but missed all the in the second.
Adam Pickett scored 19 points and Charles Falden added 15 for Winthrop (8-5), whose four-game winning streak ended.
No. 10 VIRGINIA TECH 81, NOTRE DAME 66: Ty Outlaw hit three 3-pointers in a 22-9 second-half run and Virginia Tech beat Notre Dame at Blacksburg, Va.
Kerry Blackshear Jr. led the way with 21 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Ahmed Hill scored 17 apiece and Outlaw finished with 14 for the Hokies (12-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Virginia Tech led just 49-44 before Alexander-Walker sparked the run with a pair of driving baskets.
T.J. Gibbs scored 19 points, 13 in the second half, as Notre Dame (10-4, 0-1) had its four-game winning streak snapped. D.J. Harvey added 16 and Nate Laszewski had 14.
