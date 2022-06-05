Seltzer Beer Stroll in Downtown Racine June 18

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. will host the second annual Seltzer Beer Stroll from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Samples of the newest seltzer beer flavors will be offered at 25 downtown locations including White Claw, Press, Vizzy, Corona, Coors, High Noon and Truly. Each location will offer appetizers and snacks from downtown businesses including Red Onion Cafe, Pepi’s, Dewey’s and Reefpoint Brewhouse.
Tickets cost $30 and include a 4-ounce sampling glass. For locations and tickets, go to RacineDowntown.com or call 262-634-6002 (to avoid the online surcharge).
Proceeds benefit the Downtown Racine Corp.