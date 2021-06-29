Selestina E Rodriguez
2 more people in Wisconsin, a 7-year-old girl and 24-year-old man, have drowned in public waters, officials say
The deaths come less than two weeks after a series of tragedies in Lake Michigan near Racine's beaches.
The new O&H Danish Bakery — which shares a building with the new Starbucks on Douglas Avenue — is set to open late July, according to the bakery's vice president of marketing, Matt Horton. "Starbucks is going to be a catalyst," the developer said.
The video released today does not show jail staff interacting physically with Malcolm James prior to his death, only him hitting his head and walls without staff opening the door. What came next remains unknown to the public.
The Racine County Fairgrounds will be hosting a new music and fireworks show this weekend to support charities and highlight local businesses.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly crashed into two trucks, then drove off, then allegedly injured an officer during his arrest.
RACINE — After construction that lasted almost a year, the first new building at the former Horlick Malted Milk Co.’s site is finally complete.
A Kenosha man allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16 at a hotel in Racine.
Report: Caledonia dog owner didn't realize dog had been sprayed by skunk because COVID took their sense of smell
Studies have shown some level of smell loss occurring in as few as 41% and as many as 96% of people with COVID-19, although approximately 72% reported having their sense of smell back within a month.
Uncle Harry's, an ice cream parlor on a historic site in Waterford, is rebounding from a threatened demolition to recapture its place as a summertime favorite. And soon it could grow into an even bigger attraction.
RACINE — With $2.5 million already invested in renovations and upgrades, the new ownership of Travelodge Water’s Edge Hotel is planning anothe…