Selestina E Rodriguez
Selestina E Rodriguez

Selestina Rodriguez

Selestina E Rodriguez, 3500 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property.

