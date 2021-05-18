Selena R Garcia May 18, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Selena R Garcia, 4800 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Bail Felony Selena R Garcia Criminal Law Crime Motor Vehicle Offense Safety Racine Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 18 41 min ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…