 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Selena R Garcia
0 comments

Selena R Garcia

  • 0
Selena Garcia

Selena R Garcia, 4800 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News