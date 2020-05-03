Secretariat still rules at Churchill Downs

Secretariat won a virtual Kentucky Derby against 12 fellow Triple Crown winners, 47 years after the chestnut colt won the real race at Churchill Downs.
The 1¼-mile race featuring computer-generated imagery was held Saturday, the same day the 146th Derby had been scheduled until it was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Derby has been re-set for Sept. 5.
Secretariat was the 7-2 favorite, although there was no wagering. Instead, fans selecting the winning horse online were entered to win a VIP experience at the Derby this fall. Churchill Downs pledged to match $1 million in fan donations to COVID-19 relief.
The virtual Derby was part of NBC’s three-hour telecast that re-showed portions of the 2015 coverage in which American Pharoah won on his way to becoming racing’s first Triple Crown champion in 37 years.
The show opened with Churchill Downs bugler Steve Buttleman playing “Call to the Post” from the front steps of his Louisville home. It moved to the track, with shots of empty stands, betting windows and the jockeys’ room.
The track’s stable area is set to re-open May 11, with live racing expected to resume May 16.
“It’s weird not being there,” Bob Baffert, who trained American Pharoah, said in an interview from his California home.
Larry Collmus, who calls the Triple Crown races for NBC, provided a live call for the virtual Derby, seeing it unfold for the first time just as he would have been doing on the first Saturday in May.
“That was fun ‘calling’ Secretariat and the other Triple Crown winners,” he tweeted.
A virtual Seattle Slew, who won the 1977 Triple Crown, led much of the way until being overtaken in the stretch.
Secretariat surged to the lead in deep stretch in the middle of the track. No margins were provided.
The computer imagery failed to capture the dirt from the track that sticks to the horses running in the back, and there was no noise from the usual Derby day crowd of 150,000 or more. The race lacked the cavalry charge to the first turn that is typical of the usual 20-horse Derby field.
Secretariat was a two-time Horse of the Year and swept the Derby, Preakness and Belmont, winning the last race by a record 31 lengths, in 1973.
Citation, the 1948 Triple Crown champion, finished second. Seattle Slew was third. Affirmed, the 1978 champion, was fourth, followed by American Pharoah.
Soccer
The suspension of Inter Miami CF’s inaugural season hasn’t stopped the team from being tied to some of the biggest names in soccer. The Major League Soccer expansion club has reportedly been linked to Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, with international soccer website Goal.com reporting that David Beckham, Inter Miami owner and president of soccer operations, has been in contact with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to discuss the possibility of signing Rodriguez.
Beckham’s relationship with Perez dates back to when Beckham transferred to Real Madrid in the summer of 2003 during the club’s “Galácticos” era after spending the first 11 years of his career with Manchester United.
Paul McDonough, Inter Miami sporting director and COO, was asked about the report during a recent episode of OnSide, the club’s weekly show on its website. He said that the team has continued to search for two more high-level players, even during the stoppage.
“I’ve been very upfront and honest that I still have an intention and I hoped to sign two more significant players before the pandemic — one being a (designated player),” McDonough said.
“We get linked with a lot of players. A lot of players want to come here, which is great. But it’s more than getting big-name players. They have to have to want to come here for the right reason.”
Rodriguez, who’ll be entering the final year of his contract with Real Madrid in the summer, won the Golden Boot in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and scored 13 goals in 29 appearances during the 2014-15 season, his first year with Real Madrid.
The 28-year-old Colombian attacking midfielder spent the 2017-19 seasons on loan at Bayern Munich and wasn’t prominently featured after returning to Real Madrid, scoring 1 goal in 7 appearances during the 2019-20 season.
Hockey
A couple of weeks ago, former Montreal Canadiens tough guy Georges Laraque was running five or six days a week as he trained for a marathon.
Now, the former NHL enforcer’s biggest challenge is trying to breathe clearly as he fights COVID-19 from a hospital in Montreal.
“Now I can’t even get up without losing my breath. It’s insane,” he said. In a series of videos from his hospital bed, the 43-year-old said he began feeling symptoms a week ago Sunday when he was helping to deliver groceries to vulnerable people in his community.
Over the next days, his condition deteriorated.
“I have pneumonia in both my lungs, they’re affected by the COVID because I have asthma, I have to have oxygen blowing through my nose,” said Laraque, who wore a hospital gown and could be seen coughing at times during the videos.
Baseball
Former Oakland A’s pitcher Matt Keough died Friday, the team announced. He was 64 years old.
Keough’s son, Shane Keough, posted a tribute to the 1978 All-Star on social media.
Keough was an Athletic for seven seasons from 1977 to 1983. He was named to the American League All-Star team his rookie year, going on to post a 3.24 ERA that season. He was also named the 1980 comeback player of the year after winning 16 games, notching 20 complete games and finishing the season with a 2.92 ERA.
