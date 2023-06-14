RACINE — The smells, smiles and sights of summer have returned to Downtown Racine.

The Racine Harbor Market is back for its second season at Monument Square.

After launching June 8, the outdoor farmers market is scheduled to welcome guests from 4-7 p.m. June 22, July 6, July 20, August 3, August 17 and August 31.

Yolanda Coleman, events manager for Downtown Racine, praised turnout for the initial event and said she was happy for the nice weather.

Joel Bolyard, owner of "That's a Wrap," was one of the vendors at last week's market.

Bolyard started his food business in May and said he hopes to get a truck at some point, with his goal being able to work for himself full time.

"I have a normal job and that feels like work," Bolyard said. "This one doesn't feel like work at all."

While Bolyard also was pleased with the turnout for the initial market, he said he will need to pack more food next time because he was nearly out of chicken halfway through the event.

"It's very popular," Bolyard said.

There will be about 30 booths at each event, featuring food, crafts, a beer tent and live music.