SEC girls preview: Eagles have potential to soar

Finally, it’s back to business for the three Racine County high school girls basketball teams in the Southeast Conference.

After the COVID-19 pandemic limited their seasons to just a handful of games, Case, Horlick and Park are gearing up for normalcy again.

Case, featuring a roster laden with talent and height, is off to a 2-0 start. Horlick is trying to get up to speed under coach Ambrial Sanders while Valerie Freeman takes over Park’s program this season.

Here are previews of Case, Horlick and Park:

Case Eagles

COACH: Wally Booker, seventh season.

LAST YEAR: 4-5 Overall, Lost to Kenosha Indian Trail 65-16 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.

ROSTER (*-returning letterwinners): Seniors — *Rachele Luter, 5-9 guard-forward; *Mariah Espinoza, 5-7 guard; *Sydni Hill, 5-10 forward; *Olivia Spaulding 5-9 forward; Camiria Sardin 6-1 forward; Matilde Llacer Lopez 5-8 forward/guard. Junior — *Brianna Bigelow 6-1 forward-center. Sophomores —*Nevaeh Watson 5-8 guard; *Aleyna Davis 5-8 forward-guard; Aziah Rose 6-2 forward. Freshman — Isabella Baumstark 5-9 forward-guard.

OUTLOOK: On paper, this looks like a team that has the potential to be have a great season,” Case coach Wally Booker said. “Espinoza and Watson were the leading scorers last season, with Watson also finishing with more assists than turnovers. Players like Hill, Luter and Spaulding have been very effective players, and Booker is also looking for significant contributions from Bigelow and Sardin, who both have shown much improvement from last season. Further help will come from Baumstark, a freshman, and Lopez, an exchange student from Spain. Both have been impressive in practice. Consistency and strong team play will be the key to the Eagles’ success, Booker said.

Horlick Rebels

COACH: Ambrial Sanders, fifth season.

LAST YEAR: 1-6 in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lost to Case 46-42 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.

ROSTER (*-returning letterwinners): Seniors — *Amari Moten, 5-6 guard; *Jaylnn Golden, 5-6 guard; *Kambria Harrell, 5-10 forward-center; *Vantaya Johnson, 5-11 guard-forward, Juniors — Nehemiah Mayweather, 5-6 guard; *Le’Nya Bowens, 5-6 guard; Aziyah Scales, 5-7 guard-forward; *Madison Tomaschefsky, 5-6 guard-forward; *Kamya Mooney, 6-0 center. Sophomore — Calasia Shaw, 5-5 guard. Freshman — Ameri Lawson, 5-10 forward.

OUTLOOK: After gaining experience in a pandemic-shortened season, the Rebels could be a surprise team this season. Johnson (9.5 points) and Golden (7.3) are among the leading returnees.

“We are junior/senior heavy and hoping to use that to our advantage,” Sanders said. “Many of our seniors were able to give us big minutes as sophomores and now have the opportunity to show up even more. We have some height with Vantaya Johnson, Kambria Harrell, Kamya Mooney, and our freshman, Ameri Lawson, so we plan to clog up the middle.

“Vantaya Johnson is our spark plug and brings so much energy to the team and makes everyone around her better. After having such an odd, short season with less than 10 games last year, we are excited and blessed to have the opportunity to get back on the court and compete.”

Park Panthers

COACH: Valerie Freeman, first season.

LAST YEAR: 1-4 in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lost to Kenosha Bradford 41-28 in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship.

ROSTER (x-returning letterwinners): Seniors — Emma Rae, 5-6 guard; Kimani Moss, 5-8 forward. Juniors — Grace Betker, 5-7 guard; Julia Keeran, 4-11 guard; Nevaeh Russo, 5-6 guard; Shelby Jennings, 5-2 guard; Taniyah Griffin, 5-5 guard. Sophomores — Isabella Wentorf, 5-5 guard; Marissa Espinoza, 5-2 guard. Freshman — Daneria Gillespie, 5-9 forward.

OUTLOOK: The Panthers graduated a big scorer in Alexis Betker (16.0 points), but her sister, Grace, averaged 11.5 points in an abbreviated season. Among the other more established players are Russo (6.0 points) and Moss (4.5).

“I am very excited to coach the girls,” said Freeman, who replaces Carey Palacios as coach. “They are working hard as a team in practice. Although we continue to struggle with numbers during the pandemic, our coaching staff will continue to rebuild and strengthen the program together.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0