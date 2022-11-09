Searcy H. Warren III, 2800 block of East Fieldstone Way, Sturtevant, strangulation and suffocation (with a previous conviction, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft.
Three people were killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened when a driver ran a stop sign in Rock County on Saturday night, authorities said.
Walden III Middle and High School students will temporarily be prohibited from leaving the campus Monday on the advice of the Racine Police Department.
Fight at birthday party in western Racine County led to officers discovering cocaine, heroin, LSD, marijuana and meth in the basement
A fight at a birthday party led to officers discovering cocaine, heroin, LSD, marijuana and meth in the basement, according to court documents filed this week.
Six months after voters cast their ballots in a Raymond School Board election, one of the campaign's hottest issues appears to have been decided belatedly in favor of defeated candidate Jillian Berman.
An 18-year-old Racine County Jail inmate has been accused of throwing a cup filled with urine at a correctional officer. The inmate was given an additional $300 cash bond.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a car vs. tree crash Friday afternoon in Wind Point.
The Racine Police Department is investigating a shooting that appeared to target the home of a local defense attorney.
A locally owned and operated music production and podcast studio officially opened Saturday afternoon with a bang.
Neither referendum has any real effect, but are a way to show the levels of community support on these two issues.
Racine County's medical examiner, Michael Payne, has vacated his position after nearly 10 years on the job. County officials are providing few details about what happened.