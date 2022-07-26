 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sean E. L. Herndon Jr.

Sean Herndon Jr.

Sean E. L. Herndon Jr., 1900 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drugs.

