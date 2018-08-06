Three local swimmers from Southeastern Aquatics Racine Family YMCA swim team represented Team Wisconsin at last weekend’s 2018 Central Zone 14 and Under Championships held at the University of Minnesota.
Eight teams from across the Midwest competed and Team Wisconsin finished third with 2,791.50 points.
SEA’s Hugo Arteaga won a bronze medal in the 200-meter freestyle relay and placed third in the 50 freestyle.
Mac Thomas also took home a bronze medal in the 100 breaststroke and set a team record of 1:19.81. Thomas also set a team record in the 50 freestyle (28.56). The old record was held by Robyn Zastrow from 1996 (28.72).
Mudry wins gold
Nathan Mudry won the 1,500 freestyle in a team record time of 17:51.81 last weekend at 2018 Long Course Wisconsin 13 & Over State meet at the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie. Mudry surpassed Brian Michalowski’s time of 18:00.95 set in 1991. Mudry also broke two other team records while winning silver medals: in the 400 freestyle, 4:28.66 (broke Michalowski’s 1990 record of 4:31.91) and the 800 freestyle, 9:19.78 (broke Micah Eberle’s 1996 record of 9:25.18).
