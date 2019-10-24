Ozaukee Aquatics Fall Classic
At Mequon Homestead H.S.
Oct. 18-19
GIRLS
8-year-olds
25 Freestyle — 3. Sophie Gutknecht 20.24. 50 Freestyle — 2. Alessandra Arteaga 38.25. 25 Backstroke — 6. Gutknecht 24.91. 25 Breaststroke — 2. Arteaga 23.65. 50 Breaststroke — 3. Gutknecht 1:21.23. 25 Butterfly — 1. Arteaga 21.18.
10-year-olds
50 Freestyle — 6. Shaelyn Jensen 34.55. 100 Freestyle — 4. Jensen 1:17.80. 50 Backstroke — 7. Jensen 41.33. 100 Backstroke — 5. Jensen 1:27.15; 10. Marie Spang 1:41.24. 50 Breaststroke — 1. Jensen 41.15. 100 Breaststroke — 1. Jensen 1:30.68.
Seniors
50 Freestyle — 5. Lindsey Hohnl 31.50. 100 Freestyle — 6. Hohnl 1:11.05. 200 Freestyle — 3. Hohnl 2:40.20. 200 Backstroke — 5. Hohnl 3:08.31. 100 Breaststroke — 3. Hohnl 1:28.96. 200 IM — 4. Hohnl 3:04.53. 400 IM — 10. Hohnl 6:55.32.
BOYS
7-and-under
25 Freestyle — 3. Jordan Borzynski 26.63. 50 Freestyle — 1. Borzynski 51.45. 25 Backstroke — 1. Borzynski 23.22. 50 Backstroke — 1. Borzynski 57.89.
11-year-olds
50 Freestyle — 7. Jack Borzynski 32.89. 100 Freestyle — 5. Borzynski 1:10.95. 50 Backstroke — 2. Borzynski 35.06. 100 Backstroke — 3. Borzynski 1:18.94. 50 Breaststroke — 2. Borzynski 41.11. 100 IM — 2. Borzynski 1:19.51.
12-year-olds
50 Freestyle — 2. Brady Moore 28.78. 100 Freestyle — 5. Moore 1:05.88. 50 Backstroke — 3. Moore 35.68. 100 Backstroke — 3. Moore 1:19.29. 100 Butterfly — 5. Moore 1:27.50. 100 IM — 3. Moore 1:20.92.
13-year-olds
50 Freestyle — 1. Hugo Arteaga 24.30. 100 Freestyle — 1. Arteaga 54.12. 200 Freestyle — 1. Arteaga 1:58.44. 100 Backstroke — 2. Arteaga 1:01.89. 200 Backstroke — 2. Arteaga 2:17.22. 100 Butterfly — 1. Arteaga 1:01.20
14-year-olds
100 Freestyle — 10. Zack Kopsea 56.46. 200 Freestyle — 6. Kopsea 2:02.76. 1,000 Freestyle — 9. Kopsea 11:39.06. 100 Backstroke — 9. Kopsea 1:05.69. 200 Backstroke — 5. Kopsea 2:19.82. 100 Breaststroke — 9. Kopsea 1:17.60. 200 IM — 9. Kopsea 2:23.36. 400 IM — 9. Kopsea 5:03.97.
Seniors
100 Breaststroke — 9. Josh Abel 1:13.68. 100 Butterfly — 7. Abel 59.70. 200 Medley Relay — 6. Kopsea, Abel, Arteaga, Joe Skantz 1:54.95.
