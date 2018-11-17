Pirate Plunge

June 1-3

At Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer

SEA Top-10 results

50-meter pool

GIRLS

10-and-under

50 Breaststroke — 9. Lindsey Hohnl, 49.64. 100 Breaststroke — 6. Hohnl, 1:47.57.

11-12

50 Freestyle — 2. Mac Thomas, 30.04. 100 Freestyle — 8. Thomas, 1:08.80. 400 Freestyle — 10. Thomas, 5:44.43. 50 Backstroke — 4. Thomas, 35.71. 50 Breaststroke — 5. Zoe D'Alessandro, 39.75. 100 Breaststroke — 5. Thomas, 1:28.20; 7. D'Alessandro, 1:28.93.

13-14

200 Breaststroke — 5. Megan Schultz, 3:01.37. 400 IM — 5. Schultz, 6:01.37.

BOYS

10-and-under

50 Breaststroke — 7. Noal Mrotek, 50.53. 100 Breaststroke — 7. Mrotek, 1:51.55. 100 Butterfly — 5. Nathaniel Foster, 1:48.37.

11-12

50 Freestyle — 1. Hugo Arteaga, 29.17. 100 Backstroke — 3. Arteaga, 1:21.00. 50 Breaststroke — 9. Arteaga, 46.03. 50 Butterfly — 3. Arteaga, 33.72. 100 Butterfly — 3. Arteaga, 1:23.93. 200 IM — 7. Arteaga, 3:05.26.

13-14

50 Freestyle — 7. Nathan Mudry, 27.92. 100 Freestyle — 4. Mudry, 59.26. 200 Freestyle — 3. Mudry, 2:10.11. 400 Freestyle — 2. Mudry, 4:37.26. 200 Backstroke — 8. Kopsea, 2:37.45. 100 Butterfly — 3. Mudry, 1:06.91; 9. Hopking Uyenbat, 1:19.17. 200 Butterfly — 2. Mudry, 2:40.63; 3. Kopsea, Southeastern—WI, 3:13.84. 200 IM — 3. Mudry, 2:31.47. 400 IM — 1. Mudry, 5:18.66; 4. Kopsea, 5:52.30; 5. Uyenbat, 6:04.40.

Senior

200 Freestyle — 10. Jacob Trask, 2:13.24. 100 Backstroke — 9. Trask, 1:07.72. 200 Backstroke — 8. Trask, 2:27.21. 200 Breaststroke — 9. Matt Krug, 3:03.00. 100 Butterfly — 5. Trask, 1:04.12. 200 Butterfly — 5. Trask, 2:29.30. 200 IM — 8. Trask, 2:29.48. 400 IM — 5. Josh Abel, 5:43.44.

