Pirate Plunge
June 1-3
At Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer
SEA Top-10 results
50-meter pool
GIRLS
10-and-under
50 Breaststroke — 9. Lindsey Hohnl, 49.64. 100 Breaststroke — 6. Hohnl, 1:47.57.
11-12
50 Freestyle — 2. Mac Thomas, 30.04. 100 Freestyle — 8. Thomas, 1:08.80. 400 Freestyle — 10. Thomas, 5:44.43. 50 Backstroke — 4. Thomas, 35.71. 50 Breaststroke — 5. Zoe D'Alessandro, 39.75. 100 Breaststroke — 5. Thomas, 1:28.20; 7. D'Alessandro, 1:28.93.
13-14
200 Breaststroke — 5. Megan Schultz, 3:01.37. 400 IM — 5. Schultz, 6:01.37.
BOYS
10-and-under
50 Breaststroke — 7. Noal Mrotek, 50.53. 100 Breaststroke — 7. Mrotek, 1:51.55. 100 Butterfly — 5. Nathaniel Foster, 1:48.37.
11-12
50 Freestyle — 1. Hugo Arteaga, 29.17. 100 Backstroke — 3. Arteaga, 1:21.00. 50 Breaststroke — 9. Arteaga, 46.03. 50 Butterfly — 3. Arteaga, 33.72. 100 Butterfly — 3. Arteaga, 1:23.93. 200 IM — 7. Arteaga, 3:05.26.
13-14
50 Freestyle — 7. Nathan Mudry, 27.92. 100 Freestyle — 4. Mudry, 59.26. 200 Freestyle — 3. Mudry, 2:10.11. 400 Freestyle — 2. Mudry, 4:37.26. 200 Backstroke — 8. Kopsea, 2:37.45. 100 Butterfly — 3. Mudry, 1:06.91; 9. Hopking Uyenbat, 1:19.17. 200 Butterfly — 2. Mudry, 2:40.63; 3. Kopsea, Southeastern—WI, 3:13.84. 200 IM — 3. Mudry, 2:31.47. 400 IM — 1. Mudry, 5:18.66; 4. Kopsea, 5:52.30; 5. Uyenbat, 6:04.40.
Senior
200 Freestyle — 10. Jacob Trask, 2:13.24. 100 Backstroke — 9. Trask, 1:07.72. 200 Backstroke — 8. Trask, 2:27.21. 200 Breaststroke — 9. Matt Krug, 3:03.00. 100 Butterfly — 5. Trask, 1:04.12. 200 Butterfly — 5. Trask, 2:29.30. 200 IM — 8. Trask, 2:29.48. 400 IM — 5. Josh Abel, 5:43.44.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.