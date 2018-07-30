Pirate Plunge

July 27-29

At Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer

SEA results

50-meter pool

GIRLS

10-and-under

50 freestyle — 60. Lindsey Hohnl, 38.73. 50 breaststroke — 26. Hohnl, 49.23. 100 breaststroke — 37. Hohnl, 1:46.95.

11-12

50 freestyle — 5. Mac Thomas, 28.92; 41. Zoe D'Alessandro, 30.90. 100 freestyle — 12. Thomas, 1:05.04. 50 backstroke — 14. Thomas, 34.31. 50 breaststroke — 3. Thomas, 36.53; 12. D'Alessandro, 37.91. 100 breaststroke — 2. Thomas, 1:20.54; 9. D'Alessandro, 1:24.17. 200 breaststroke — 2. Thomas, 2:55.67; 6. D'Alessandro, 2:59.75. 50 butterfly — 29. D'Alessandro, 2:51.44.

BOYS

10-and-under

50 backstroke — 31. Nathaniel Foster, 44.15. 100 backstroke — 30. Foster, 1:37.38. 50 breaststroke — 16. Nolan Mrotek, 47.87. 100 breaststroke — 23. Mrotek, 1:49.14. 50 butterfly — 23. Mrotek, 42.45; 25. Foster, 42.69. 200 freestyle relay — 15. Mrotek, Foster, Quinn Wright, Jack Borzynski, 2:41.13. 200 medley relay — 13. Borzynski, Mrotek, Foster, Wright, 3:03.59.

11-12

50 freestyle — 1. Hugo Arteaga, 27.98; 20. CJ Trask, 31.07. 100 freestyle — 4. Arteaga, 1:03.10; 21. Trask, 1:07.88. 50 backstroke — 6. Arteaga, 34.20; 10. Trask, 34.80. 100 backstroke — 14. Trask, 1:17.45; 15. Arteaga, 1:18.03. 200 backstroke — 21. Trask, 3:09.56. 50 butterfly — 4. Arteaga, 30.71; 18. Trask, 34.48. 100 butterfly — 17. Arteaga, 1:19.49.

