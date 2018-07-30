Pirate Plunge
July 27-29
At Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer
SEA results
50-meter pool
GIRLS
10-and-under
50 freestyle — 60. Lindsey Hohnl, 38.73. 50 breaststroke — 26. Hohnl, 49.23. 100 breaststroke — 37. Hohnl, 1:46.95.
11-12
50 freestyle — 5. Mac Thomas, 28.92; 41. Zoe D'Alessandro, 30.90. 100 freestyle — 12. Thomas, 1:05.04. 50 backstroke — 14. Thomas, 34.31. 50 breaststroke — 3. Thomas, 36.53; 12. D'Alessandro, 37.91. 100 breaststroke — 2. Thomas, 1:20.54; 9. D'Alessandro, 1:24.17. 200 breaststroke — 2. Thomas, 2:55.67; 6. D'Alessandro, 2:59.75. 50 butterfly — 29. D'Alessandro, 2:51.44.
BOYS
10-and-under
50 backstroke — 31. Nathaniel Foster, 44.15. 100 backstroke — 30. Foster, 1:37.38. 50 breaststroke — 16. Nolan Mrotek, 47.87. 100 breaststroke — 23. Mrotek, 1:49.14. 50 butterfly — 23. Mrotek, 42.45; 25. Foster, 42.69. 200 freestyle relay — 15. Mrotek, Foster, Quinn Wright, Jack Borzynski, 2:41.13. 200 medley relay — 13. Borzynski, Mrotek, Foster, Wright, 3:03.59.
11-12
50 freestyle — 1. Hugo Arteaga, 27.98; 20. CJ Trask, 31.07. 100 freestyle — 4. Arteaga, 1:03.10; 21. Trask, 1:07.88. 50 backstroke — 6. Arteaga, 34.20; 10. Trask, 34.80. 100 backstroke — 14. Trask, 1:17.45; 15. Arteaga, 1:18.03. 200 backstroke — 21. Trask, 3:09.56. 50 butterfly — 4. Arteaga, 30.71; 18. Trask, 34.48. 100 butterfly — 17. Arteaga, 1:19.49.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.