2018 Central Zone 14&U Championships
Aug. 2-5
At Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, University of Minnesota
SEA results
GIRLS
11-12
50 freestyle – 10. Mac Thomas, 28.56. 100 freestyle – 57. Thomas, 1:07.32. 50 backstroke – 32. Thomas, 34.72. 50 breaststroke – 9. Thomas, 36.15; 29. Zoe D’Alessandro, 38.65. 100 breaststroke – 6. Thomas, 1:19.81; 33. D’Alessandro, 1:25.57. 200 breaststroke – 23. Thomas, 3:05.42; 25. D’Alessandro, 3:06.15. 200 freestyle relay – 5. Ruthie Pavelski, Karlee Marusik, Izzy Enz, Thomas, 1:57.05. 400 medley relay – 8. Elizabeth Beam, Thomas, Jordyn Davis, Sienna Nitke, 4:48.80.
BOYS
11-12
50 freestyle – 8. Hugo Arteaga, 28.13. 100 freestyle – 33. Arteaga, 1:06.89. 50 backstroke – 21. Arteaga, 34.84. 50 butterfly – 19. Arteaga, 31.19. 200 freestyle relay – 3. Charlie Gwidt, Giovanni Romero, Fernado Islas, Arteaga, 1:51.27. 400 freestyle relay – 4. Romero, Jack Sullivan, Arteaga, Gwidt, 4:08.85. 200 medley relay – 5. Tyler Hartmann, Gwidt, Ryan Slonac, Arteaga, 2:06.01.
2018 Long Course Wisconsin 13&Over State
Aug. 2-5
At RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie
SEA results
BOYS
13-14
200 freestyle - 5. Nathan Mudry, 2:06.54; 13 Zack Kopsea, 2:14.20. 400 freestyle - 2. Mudry, 4:28.66; 16. Kopsea, 4:49.32. 800 freestyle - 2. Mudry, 9:19.78; 9. Kopsea, 9:46.33. 1500 freestyle - 1. Mudry, 17:51.81; 9. Kopsea, 18:55.92. 200 backstroke - 11. Kopsea, 2:29.64. 200 IM - 6. Mudry, 2:25.22. 400 IM - 4. Mudry, 5:11.61; 12. Kopsea, 5:32.25.
15-16
100 freestyle - 31. Jake Trask, 58.52. 200 freestyle - 32. Trask, 2:10.18. 100 backstroke - 29. Trask, 1:06.15. 200 backstroke - 13. Trask, 2:20.00. 100 butterfly - 10. Trask, 1:01.76. 200 butterfly - 12. Trask, 2:20.90.
