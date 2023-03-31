MOUNT PLEASANT — A group of about 15 Boy Scouts from Troop 142 attended the Mount Pleasant Village Board meeting Monday.

The boys were at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, to earn their Citizenship in the Community merit badges, one of the badges required to reach the rank of Eagle Scout.

The Citizenship in the Community merit badge is Nolan Chvilicek’s second to last badge before he becomes an Eagle Scout, the highest ranking a Boy Scout can achieve.

Chvilicek, 16, said he didn’t expect a lot, mainly just a regular meeting where the board would discuss road construction or public works issues.

However, Chvilicek and the rest of the attendees were greeted with the announcement that Microsoft will be coming to Mount Pleasant to build a data center — as well as Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot’s challenger in the upcoming April 4 election, Kelly Gallaher, leading a group that created a disturbance during public comments and led to loud arguments in the building’s lobby while the meeting went on.

“I didn’t expect quite the scene,” Chvilicek said.

Troop 142 meets at the Bartlett Youth Foundation, 1120 N. Stuart Road.

