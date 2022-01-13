Scott Todd Blada, 6700 block of Novak Road, felony bail jumping, hit and run (attended vehicle), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mount Pleasant is paying nearly quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price for the property of one of the last Foxconn holdouts.
Burlington's city planner is cautioning that the development would take place on land that has historic value, as well as environmentally sensitive wetlands. "The proposed plan seems aggressive," he wrote in a report.
A man who worked for RUSD is no longer employed with the district after he allegedly, while trying to stop a student suffering an episode brought on by mental illness, left marks on a student's wrist that lasted for weeks.
Two babies were born in 2018. Arkaydin Howard in Racine, Wisconsin. Peter Hernandez in Silica, Kansas. Little did either family know, their stories would soon be deeply intertwined.
A Mount Pleasant Police Department officer faced discipline after sending vaguely threatening messages about a Racine Lutheran High School student last fall, but the department has declined to disclose what that discipline was.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man was allegedly passed out in a car due to drug use and had cocaine and heroin on him.
The Kenosha Unified School District has moved 21 schools to virtual learning reporting COVID-19 cases at or above the district’s 3% threshold policy, as of Monday.
Job offers have been rescinded. Mental health collapsed. A relationship fell apart. It's all because of allegations based on rumor that never even led to any substantive legal punishment.
First Janes now Jerstad. Two Racine Unified schools are now switching to remote-only learning due to ongoing staff shortages linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mom of two young toddlers can make any cookie imaginable, working off of customer ideas and having her own creative reign. At the same time, she can implement business logos and make cookies based off of popular characters.
