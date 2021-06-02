Scott Todd Blada Jun 2, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scott Todd Blada, 6700 block of Novak Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Motor Vehicle Jumping Scott Todd Blada Criminal Law Enhancer Offense Bail Misdemeanor Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 2 4 hrs ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…