Scott M. Lee, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
A married couple died after being ejected from their motorcycle in a crash in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department reported.
On Aug. 13, Heather Braun reached her four-year anniversary of being heroin-free. And also won a state powerlifting championship and qualified for the national competition.
Feb. 10, 1989 - Aug. 30, 2022
In three incidents over Labor Day weekend, two young adults were shot and another two adults overdosed, including one of whom who died, the Racine Police Department reported Tuesday.
A strike at UPS would affect nearly every household in the country.
A 23-year-old man allegedly drove faster than 125 mph in a police chase on I-94 and later told officer "I don't remember my name, I'm too drunk."
MOUNT PLEASANT — A habitual Pick ‘n Save thief has been accused of stealing nearly $1,500 worth of alcohol from the store.
A Burlington dentist twice reprimanded by state licensing authorities is now fighting malpractice allegations filed by a patient who says the dentist botched treatment on no fewer than 14 different teeth.
Two Racine men have been accused of being involved in the armed robbery of an elder.
A report is due before the end of the year with a potential plan to replace the long-empty (and fire-scorched) former Lakeview Community Center.
