Scott Sauceda

Sauceda

Scott Allen Sauceda, 29, 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, disorderly conduct (felony domestic abuse), criminal damage to property, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver/manufacture THC (200-1000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, physical abuse of child, felony neglecting a child under 6 years of age (three counts), misdemeanor neglecting a child.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments