You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
SCJ, Brewers team up: Company to recycle stadium’s used plastic cups into product bottles
0 comments
Environmental partnership

SCJ, Brewers team up: Company to recycle stadium’s used plastic cups into product bottles

MILWAUKEE — As of mid-March, the start of the Major League Baseball season was unknown as coronavirus had thrown normal American life off kilter.

But whenever the season does begin, SC Johnson and the Milwaukee Brewers will be on the same team. Earlier this year, SCJ and the Brewers jointly announced a new partnership at Miller Park, where SCJ will have the stadium’s used plastic cups collected and recycled to make Scrubbing Bubbles bottles.

SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson made the announcement in January with Rick Schlesinger, the Brewers’ president of business operations, and Brewers pitchers Brent Suter and Corey Knebel.

Johnson said afterward that as far as he knows, his is the first company to agree to take and recycle plastic from a U.S. professional sports venue.

Last year, Johnson said, the Brewers handled more than 1.3 million plastic cups at the stadium.

“We are thrilled to add this initiative to one of many projects our company is worked on to reduce plastic waste around the world,” Johnson previously said. “As many great attributes as plastic has, our planet is facing a plastic-waste crisis.” He cited numerous facts about the extent and dangers of the plastic crisis.

Several steps involved

Every fan who drinks a beverage at Miller Park can become a small part of the solution, Schlesinger noted.

Fans will deposit their used cups in special, marked containers. It will be picked up by Town of Norway-based John’s Disposal, transported to Placon in Madison, where it will be cleaned and flaked.

Those flakes will be transported to Verdeco Recycling in Terra Haute, Ind., where it will be processed into pellets that can be blow-molded. It will be made by Logoplaste, one of SCJ’s bottle suppliers, into Scrubbing Bubbles bottles that will be filled at Waxdale.

Johnson said the Brewers approached SCJ about working together — not the other way around.

“They’ve seen a lot of the work that we’ve done on plastic waste, and they thought that this was a good partnership,” he said. “And the moment they came to us, we thought, ‘Oh my God, this is fantastic.’” They had discussions over the past few months to come up with a plan, he said.

“We’re starting with the cups, and we’re going to look at other forms of stadium waste as well, and see what we can do to partner on that.”

Three major benefits

Johnson identified what are, to him, the three “huge benefits” of the new partnership with the Brewers:

  • It helps to close the recycling loop.
  • It will help bring attention to the plastic pollution crisis.
  • It may motivate other companies and stadiums to former similar partnerships.

In addition to taking the plastic cups, for each save recorded by a Brewers pitcher, SCJ and the Brewers will make a donation to the Players for the Planet initiative, which works to reduce ocean plastic, and of which Suter is a key participant.

SCJ and the Brewers said they will also organize beach cleanups with players and fans and provide educational programming on ocean and plastic.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Coronavirus update: One new case in City of Racine, County total now 6
Local News

Coronavirus update: One new case in City of Racine, County total now 6

A total of 457 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Wisconsin, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm announced Tuesday afternoon, up 41 cases from Monday's total.

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Racine County did not increase and is still at five people. Milwaukee County still has the highest number of cases with 219, followed by Dane County with 72 and Waukesha County with 31. Kenosha County has 13 cases, up from five on Saturday. Walworth County has four confirmed cases. 

No new deaths were reported in Wisconsin so the state total remains at five people. The three most recent deaths all occurred in Milwaukee County. The first two deaths were in Fond du Lac and Ozaukee counties.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin rose from 281 to 381. On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers issued a "Safer at Home" order statewide.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 8,694 total COVID-19 tests had been completed in Wisconsin, with 8,237 coming back negative, according to DHS.

Thirty of Wisconsin's 72 counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

+2
Area officers, deputies to enforce 'Safer at Home' order; focus on crowds, flagrant violations
Local News

Area officers, deputies to enforce 'Safer at Home' order; focus on crowds, flagrant violations

Law enforcement will not be randomly stopping vehicles to ask where they are going, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement is more likely to intervene if there are crowds, flagrant violations or employees being asked to report to work in-person where the business is not supposed to be open or appropriate social distancing precautions are not taking place. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News