Schools across the county upgrade, renovate

Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2021, with students moving in that fall. The new construction will facilitate a change in the way BASD’s grade levels are split between buildings. The district currently has four elementary schools that serve kindergarten through fourth grades; Dyer Intermediate School, which serves grades five and six; and the existing Karcher Middle School that serves grades seven and eight.

Beginning in fall 2021, Dyer will become another elementary school, giving the district five elementary schools that will serve kindergarten through fifth grade, and the new Karcher will teach grades six through eight. This reaches the district’s goal of reducing transitions for students.

To give the district extra time during the summer 2021 transition, BASD will begin school earlier than usual this fall, on Aug. 17, with May 21, 2021 set to be the last day of school. The School Board recently approved the creation of a committee to work on new attendance boundaries, with the committee expected to make a recommendation to the board in October.

Waterford

Construction is nearing completion on the addition for the Waterford Graded School District’s Fox River Middle School, 921 W. Main St. Work began last June and is scheduled to be completed by late April.