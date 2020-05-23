Schools across the county upgrade, renovate

RACINE COUNTY — School facility improvement projects have been continuous this year in Racine County, with some completed, some underway and others yet to begin.
Earlier this year Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum St., Union Grove, completed construction of four new fifth-grade classrooms, special-education classroom and breakout area, as well as installation of new roofing, gym renovations, mechanical system upgrades and a new asphalt parking lot.
Work on the projects funded by an $8 million referendum in March 2019 and were 95% complete by the start of this school year. Union Grove Elementary was originally constructed in 1968, with additions in 1973 and 2003. Projects are completely finished now that the school recently received and installed some back-ordered lockers.
“We actually have new breakout areas and a lot more flexible seating for our kids just to stay up to where education is now,” said District Administrator Brenda Stevenson. “It’s done completely differently than it was 20 years ago. We made some huge changes that are benefiting our kids and their learning styles.”
Burlington
Work is currently underway at Burlington Area School District’s new 142,384-square-foot, $32.7 million Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert St. The work is funded by a $43.65 referendum that will also pay for district-wide maintenance, repairs and safety upgrades. Construction began in October, and steel framing for the building was going up in early March.
Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2021, with students moving in that fall. The new construction will facilitate a change in the way BASD’s grade levels are split between buildings. The district currently has four elementary schools that serve kindergarten through fourth grades; Dyer Intermediate School, which serves grades five and six; and the existing Karcher Middle School that serves grades seven and eight.
Beginning in fall 2021, Dyer will become another elementary school, giving the district five elementary schools that will serve kindergarten through fifth grade, and the new Karcher will teach grades six through eight. This reaches the district’s goal of reducing transitions for students.
To give the district extra time during the summer 2021 transition, BASD will begin school earlier than usual this fall, on Aug. 17, with May 21, 2021 set to be the last day of school. The School Board recently approved the creation of a committee to work on new attendance boundaries, with the committee expected to make a recommendation to the board in October.
Waterford
Construction is nearing completion on the addition for the Waterford Graded School District’s Fox River Middle School, 921 W. Main St. Work began last June and is scheduled to be completed by late April.
Renovations to the existing school are planned to take place over the summer, which puts the district on a “pretty tight schedule,” according to Superintendent Ed Brzinski.
The work is funded through a $24.9 million referendum and includes a new common area, eighth-grade wing, music wing and art wing.
“I was just walking through the new addition the other day,” Brzinski said in early March. “It just puts a smile on your face. Every day there’s something new. It really is unlike anything else the community has had up to this point. It’s just going to be awesome.”
Meanwhile, down the street to the east, work is continuing on a new addition at Waterford High School, funded by the district’s bond referendum that passed by three votes in April 2019, which allowed the school to make $9.95 million in improvements. An addition is being built on the north side of the existing building.
The addition will consist of a family and consumer education classroom and commercial and residential kitchens.
The referendum also is providing for the addition of a fitness center for physical education classes, which will bring in cardiovascular opportunities for students, recumbent bikes, weights, treadmills and a studio atmosphere for activities such as yoga and Zumba.
Also being added is a small animals lab, which will allow the Agricultural Department to bring in livestock and care for them on-site.
More upgrades will take place later this year, including roofing maintenance and a furnace and cooling system replacement. Some classrooms will be refreshed, with painting, flooring and tile work, as well as some addition of equipment and addressing safety concerns. Parking also will be increased at the school.
The school’s lighting will be changed to LED, which will be more efficient, District Administrator Luke Francois said. Everything is expected to be done before the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Catholic schools
Catholic schools in the county also have improvement and renovation plans. Catholic Central High School, 148 McHenry St., Burlington, plans to redesign and upgrade two science rooms, giving students and teachers a chance to use the science technology they already have to their fullest ability. Work is scheduled to begin after graduation in May.
“We’ve got a lot of great equipment, and now we have place to put it,” said James Anest, the school’s marketing and communications director.
Catholic Central also plans to upgrade three of its regular classrooms, complete substantial renovations to its theater space and upgrade the theater sound system, lighting and curtains.
Anest said he did not know the total cost of construction, but the work is set to be funded through donations, grants and from funds raised during the school’s auction. Contributors include the Lynch family, which gave a $100,000 matching gift, the Erica P. John Fund, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, $3,000 from Music Matters of Burlington and an anonymous donor.
St. Catherine’s High School 1200 Park Ave., Racine, plans to break ground in mid-April on a $1.2 million Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, project. A new STEM lab will be funded with a $500,000 grant from SC Johnson. Additional STEM projects planned for St. Catherine’s include two new science classrooms and a science project/makers space area.
Construction is expected to be completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The Prairie School
Due to significant growth in its pre-kindergarten classrooms over several years, officials at The Prairie School announced in March plans to build a new 12,500-square-foot Early School building set to open by August 2021.
According to a press release from school, from 2013 to 2015 the average number of preschool students in Prairie’s Early School was 22. By 2019-20 that number jumped to 53.
With a waiting list since 2017, the opening of a new building will allow for a fourth Early School section, bringing new students and families into the school, located at 4050 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point.
The new wing is also planned to house a new art room, music room and multi-purpose room that will be available to all students, including primary, middle and upper school students.
Sports, aquatics
Work is currently underway at a new sports complex at Pritchard Park, including a turf football field. Work at the complex is being funded with $3 million from Racine County and $3.5 million from the Racine Unified School District.
The complex will be used by Racine Unified as well as other public and private schools across the county.
Also this spring, Unified is planning to break ground on a $23 million aquatic center to be built just west of Case High School that would serve Racine Unified students as well as the wider community.
