School to Nature has gone digital

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy’s School-to-Nature program, an outdoor classroom experience for groups of local students, is not possible right now.
However, the conservancy is offering “lessons” on Facebook to connect everyone with the animals, flowers, trees, amphibians and insects that are a huge part of the Caledonia Conservancy trails.
On Fridays, twice per month (and every Friday during summer), a brief note about a critter or a plant, with an invitation to also see a longer article about the same topic on the website, will be posted to the Caledonia Conservancy Facebook page.
For more information, go to caledoniaconservancy.org/school-to-nature.