 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School to Nature has gone digital
0 comments

School to Nature has gone digital

  • 0

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy’s School-to-Nature program, an outdoor classroom experience for groups of local students, is not possible right now.

However, the conservancy is offering “lessons” on Facebook to connect everyone with the animals, flowers, trees, amphibians and insects that are a huge part of the Caledonia Conservancy trails.

On Fridays, twice per month (and every Friday during summer), a brief note about a critter or a plant, with an invitation to also see a longer article about the same topic on the website, will be posted to the Caledonia Conservancy Facebook page.

Go to facebook.com/Caledonia-Conservancy-302435093424.

For more information, go to caledoniaconservancy.org/school-to-nature.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Rosy Petri | A Racine native textile artist stitches African-American experiences into history
Local News

Rosy Petri | A Racine native textile artist stitches African-American experiences into history

  • 5 min to read

“I want black artists, black creators, black culture-bearers to also be remembered as creative and for their thoughtful leadership,” said Rosy Petri, a Racine native textile artist whose work is currently on display at the Racine Art Museum. “Having a creative practice is almost like having a spiritual practice; it’s really centering. It puts you within the constellation of now.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News