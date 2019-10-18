Dustman named RLHS Student of the Month
RACINE — Junior Rachel Dustman was selected as September's Racine Lutheran High School Student of the Month.
Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2019-20 school year theme: “Love one another as I have loved you.”
The nominating teacher shared:
"Rachel is always very kind, and she is focused in class. She has followed the classroom expectations from day one. She leads by example when following directions rather than taking shortcuts. Rachel is a student who has shown kindness through her actions."
For more information on Racine Lutheran's Christian education, contact the admissions office at 262-637-6538. The school is located at 251 Luedtke Avenue in Racine, with a website at www.RacineLutheran.org.
UGHS students take part in welding academy
UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School students Makenna Glassman and Zachary Morton are on track to earn 17 credits and have a welding maintenance and fabrication technical diploma by May — all before they even have their high school diplomas.
Last spring they enrolled in a welding academy and began taking courses at Gateway Technical College in Racine. The welding academy was made possible by a Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development grant awarded to Gateway.
Welding is among the top-five manufacturing careers gaining the most new jobs, according to a DWD report. In the next six years, it is projected that nearly 1,000 new welding jobs will be open in Wisconsin, according to the report.
Business leaders nominated for honor
RACINE — The Racine Unified School District Board recognized its five nominated businesses and their leaders for their commitment, support and dedication to RUSD and its students.
"These organizations provide resources and learning opportunities for our students and staff and we can't thank them enough for all they do," the board said.
Every year, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards invites member school boards to nominate up to five local businesses that have been strong partners to their school district. If selected, these businesses become part of the WASB Business Honor Roll.
The five RUSD-nominated business leaders are: Dean Popek, chief financial officer of Racine Metal Fab; Tim Mason, director of business development, Halpin Services; Cory Mason, chief information officer and director of global IT, Twin Disc; Laurie Coleman, community relations coordinator, PPG; and Dave Hall, vice president, Nelson Brothers and Strom.
UGHS launches construction pathway
UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School is planning to make a new construction pathway available to all students. This will involve revamping current courses and introducing new ones.
“We are very excited to work with our industry partners to create a pathway that benefits their talent pipeline and our students,” said Travis Wetzel, a UGHS career and technical education coordinator.
The pathway will include: work-based learning, youth apprenticeships, dual credit, industry certifications and real-world projects and applications. This pathway is being driven from the high demand of highly skilled workers as stated by local employers and current labor market information.
Careers in the construction field are expected to be among the fastest growing through 2026.
Diva Quest applicants sought
BURLINGTON — Auditions are open now through Nov. 1 to any high school girl for the annual Diva Quest singing competition hosted by the Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International.
Each year, the top 10 contestants from southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois are selected to compete live in an American Idol-style contest three months later where the top five winners are awarded cash prizes, with the winner earning a $1,000 scholarship.
The finals for this year's Diva Quest competition are scheduled to take place on Feb. 8 at Burlington High School.
Interested applicants can email divaquest03@gmail.com, visit facebook.com/DivaQuest or go to riverportchorus.org for audition information and more details.
