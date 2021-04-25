 Skip to main content
School Notes
School Notes

Goodland to hold online auction

RACINE — Goodland Montessori School is conducting a Montessori Masquerade Online Auction Saturday through Friday, May 1-7.

The auction will include local and national businesses, gift cards, experiences and themed baskets. Proceeds will support the Goodland Montessori PTA which provides support for the students, teachers and staff.

The auciton fundraising goal is $3,000. People can register online at https://montessori_masquerade.eventbrite.com. An auction link will be emailed directly to those who register once the auction goes live on May 1.

Items must be picked up locally in Racine and cannot be shipped.

Carthage receives Konar grant

KENOSHA — Carthage College has received a $150,000 grant from the William & Sheila Konar Foundation to grow its Urban Teacher Prep Program (UTPP), a program designed to expand the pool of educators who are equipped and committed to teaching in urban elementary schools.

Carthage’s program aims to identify, instruct, inspire and increase the number of resilient, highly effective teachers committed to teaching in high-need, urban school settings.

“The Urban Teacher Preparation Program provides teacher candidates with authentic experiences in urban schools and classroom settings," said Michele Hancock, program director. "This allows them to develop meaningful relationships with mentor teachers and the school community over an extended period of time, thereby fostering confidence in our teacher candidates that they can and will become effective urban educators.”

The grant provides funding to support UTPP student recruitment, research data collection, programmatic activities, professional development stipends for expert urban educators and community engagement.

“Carthage’s distinctive Urban Teacher Preparation Program sets itself apart from other education programs by immersing students in the unique and complex work of an experienced urban educator for the entire duration of their undergraduate study,” says Marilynn Patterson-Grant, pre-k to 12 program director at the William & Sheila Konar Foundation. “Coupled with viable partnerships with urban schools and districts, UTPP is closing the silo gap to develop effective future teachers secure in successfully working in marginalized communities to nurture equitable school practices and policies.”

The goal of Carthage’s program aligns with the Konar Foundation’s mission to improve lives by promoting educational opportunities, access to health care and a more tolerant civil society.

In addition to the grant, Carthage will receive an additional $5,000 from the Konar Foundation to fund an emergency aid scholarship for seniors in the education program who experience hardship during their student teaching semester.

For more, go to carthage.edu.

News items and photographs about education always are welcomed for publication in A+. There is no charge for any news item. Email information to Loreen I. Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com or journaltimes@gmail.com (photos), or call 262-631-1725.

