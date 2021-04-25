School Notes

“The Urban Teacher Preparation Program provides teacher candidates with authentic experiences in urban schools and classroom settings," said Michele Hancock, program director. "This allows them to develop meaningful relationships with mentor teachers and the school community over an extended period of time, thereby fostering confidence in our teacher candidates that they can and will become effective urban educators.”

The grant provides funding to support UTPP student recruitment, research data collection, programmatic activities, professional development stipends for expert urban educators and community engagement.

“Carthage’s distinctive Urban Teacher Preparation Program sets itself apart from other education programs by immersing students in the unique and complex work of an experienced urban educator for the entire duration of their undergraduate study,” says Marilynn Patterson-Grant, pre-k to 12 program director at the William & Sheila Konar Foundation. “Coupled with viable partnerships with urban schools and districts, UTPP is closing the silo gap to develop effective future teachers secure in successfully working in marginalized communities to nurture equitable school practices and policies.”