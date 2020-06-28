SCHOOL NOTES

Youth government reps named
RACINE — Racine County Board Chairman Thomas Roanhouse has announced the selections of the new class of representatives for the Racine County Youth in Governance program.
For the seventh year, these high school students from across Racine County will serve alongside Racine County supervisors on County Board committees for the 2020-2021 year:
- Arev Buchaklian and Riley Niemiec, Economic Development and Land Use Planning Committee
- Zachary Eifert and Madhura Sathyanarayanan, Finance and Human Resources Committee
- Willow Newell and Sophia Sandoval, Government Services Committee
- Sophia Schoenfeld and Sarah Stone, Health and Human Development Committee
- Robert Barkley Jr. and Roselyn Pacheco, Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee
Outgoing Youth in Governance representatives Marissa Bray, Melody Dunk-Chapman, Zachary Eifert, Katlynn Gill, Jillian Humphreys, Jarrett Janes, Eric Morocco, Diya Mehra, Vincent Pulice and Keilani Trujillo were honored for their service during the 2019-2020 term at the County Board meeting May 12.
Sixty-five Racine County high school students were nominated for the Youth in Governance Program. Twenty-two youth applied for the program and were interviewed by the Government Services Committee. After interviews, 10 finalists and two alternates were named to serve a one-year term that began in May.
For more information about the Racine County Youth in Governance program, go to racinecounty.com or call the Racine County UW-Extension office at 262-767-2929.
AAUW announces scholarship winners
RACINE — AAUW-Racine has awarded $18,000 in scholarships to six Racine County women entering their junior or senior year at an accredited college or university in the fall. Scholarship recipients are:
- Sarah Weber — Ripon College, a junior majoring in psychology/philosophy
- Alisson Salas — University of Wisconsin-Parkside, a junior majoring in English and political science
- Emily Wentorf — University of Wisconsin-Madison, a junior majoring in chemistry and Spanish
- Jordan Weide — Wisconsin Lutheran College, a senior majoring in psychology and Spanish
- Megan Steenson — University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, a junior majoring in early childhood education
- Katie Baker — University of Wisconsin-Madison, a junior majoring in journalism and strategic communication
AAUW-Racine annually awards scholarships to Racine county women enrolled in the second half of their associate degree or enrolled as a junior or senior at a four-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.
Applications for the 2021 scholarships will be posted on the AAUW-Racine website this fall. Go to racine-wi.aauw.net or www.facebook.com/racineaauw.
