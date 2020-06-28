SCHOOL NOTES

For more information about the Racine County Youth in Governance program, go to racinecounty.com or call the Racine County UW-Extension office at 262-767-2929.

AAUW announces scholarship winners

RACINE — AAUW-Racine has awarded $18,000 in scholarships to six Racine County women entering their junior or senior year at an accredited college or university in the fall. Scholarship recipients are:

AAUW-Racine annually awards scholarships to Racine county women enrolled in the second half of their associate degree or enrolled as a junior or senior at a four-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.

Applications for the 2021 scholarships will be posted on the AAUW-Racine website this fall. Go to racine-wi.aauw.net or www.facebook.com/racineaauw .

