School Notes

RUSD seeks feedback on curriculum
RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is asking for the public’s input as it reviews new K-5 curriculum. The district is considering two finalists for its instructional materials for English/Language Arts, Science and Social Studies.
Parents, students, alumni and the larger community are all invited to review the materials and complete the feedback form on the district’s website, rusd.org/k5feedback. Feedback must be submitted by March 19.
BASD schedules preschool screening
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District, 100 N. Kane St., is offering a preschool screening for children ages 5 and younger not already enrolled in the district. It will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development.
Parents with any concerns about their child’s development should schedule an appointment for the screening by calling the district office at 262-763-0210.
The standard 4K or 5K kindergarten screening takes place in spring.
KUSD virtual theater season continues
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Unified School District’s all-virtual theater season continues with these performances:
- The musical, “Quilters,” will be streamed online at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 11-13 and 18-20. “Quilters,” performed at Bradford High School and directed by Christi Geidner, is about the lives of American pioneer women based on the book, “The Quilters: Women and Domestic Art” by Patricia Cooper and Norma Bradley Allen.
- Indian Trail Theatre presents “St. Valentine’s Day,” “Overtones” and “Much Ado about Nothing” via live stream at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 18-27. In "St. Valentine's Day," an aunt and her niece discover discover a little about love and a lot about each other. In the earliest Twentieth Century you find two women who are culturally refined and elegant in "Overtones." But what are they thinking on the inside? Look at the dichotomy of what a woman was expected to be and what she was really thinking. "Much Ado About Nothing" is about how a dinner party of friends turns into a giant matchmaking conspiracy.
Tickets for the shows per streaming device is $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets.
College & Career Fair in Kenosha March 27
KENOSHA — With many spring break college tours already canceled for 2021 and travel limitations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many teens aren’t able to visit colleges and universities that they normally would.
In order to still expose local teens to post-secondary opportunities, Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Succeed Beyond High School Inc. and Education Youth Development Outreach will host a free College and Career Fair on Saturday, March 27, at the BGCK, 1330 52nd St.
This event will provide youth a chance to learn more about their desired colleges/universities and will also provide workforce, vocational and military bound youth a chance to speak with individuals in their future career fields. Youth will be able to speak with local and out of state college representatives, learn more about possible careers, find out who is hiring, participate in raffles and get free swag and food.
Two time slots are available for attendees to allow for social distancing and a sanitizing break. Masks are required for all. The time frames are 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon-2 p.m. To register, go to BGCKenosha.org (click on fair info under News). Organizations or colleges interested in attending must also register on the website or contact Felicia Dalton, succeedbeyondhs@gmail.com, 262-629-0166, or Jason Justus, JJustus@bgckenosha.org, 262-653-7340.
St. Edwards has open programs
RACINE — St. Edwards Child Development Center, 1430 Grove Ave., is taking registrations for 4K and junior kindergarten programs for the 2021-2022 academic school year.
Both programs both meet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with free wrap-around care available.
St. Edwards is a nationally accredited center and has the highest 5-star rating with Wisconsin Youngstar. The center has been preparing students for more than 20 with a Christian environment and a low teacher-student ratio. For more information or to arrange for a tour of the facility, call 262-636-8051.
EverGreen names Eagle Award recipients
ELMWOOD PARK — EverGreen Academy presented its February Eagle Awards to students via Zoom March 3-5.
Teachers in each classroom chose two students who exemplify EverGreen Academy’s Core values of security, perseverance, respect and joy in their daily lives. Recipients are:
GRADES 4K-FIFTH: Cyree Richmond, Jaxon Wirtz, Jenavicia Arias, Lucas Yuhas, Olivia Nauseda, Novah Peterson, Dillon Etie, Anylah Thomas, Kingston Hennegan, Madison Gursky, Isabel Ricksecker, Liam Meyers, Lexy Christensen, Alexis Hennegan, Leon Kiesler, Gabriella Bernal, Layla Dyess, Ethan Nauseda, Dakota Kirchenwitz, Luis Tapia, Aaliyah Martin, Robbie Perron, Melony Gursky, Steffen Kiesler, Hailie Duckworth, Jossue Molina.
GRADES 6-8: Gauge Reff, Jocelyn Small, Morgan Gabbey, Dallas Delgado, Selso Hernandez, Danny Morris, Sophia Reeser, Fiona Brower, Bennett Allen, Ian Battles, Anton Anderson, London Garcia, Rachel Schimian, Nicholas Adamski.
