School Notes

Early grad gets an early start to career
UNION GROVE — Eugene Faust III had his sights set on high school graduation and a career in diesel technology. Faust was set to graduate with the Union Grove High School class of 2021 in May. He graduated early, earning his high school diploma in January 2021.
One month earlier, Faust also completed the diesel mechanic’s assistant pathway certificate program at Gateway Technical College. Starting his junior year, he took Gateway classes through the Start College Now program. Currently, Faust is enrolled in the diesel equipment technology associate degree program at Gateway.
KUSD announces virtual theater showsKENOSHA — The Kenosha Unified School District’s all-virtual theater season continues when Indian Trail Theatre presents “St. Valentine’s Day,” “Overtones” and “Much Ado about Nothing” via live stream at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 25-27.
In “St. Valentine’s Day,” an aunt and her niece discover discover a little about love and a lot about each other. In the earliest Twentieth Century you find two women who are culturally refined and elegant in “Overtones.” But what are they thinking on the inside? Look at the dichotomy of what a woman was expected to be and what she was really thinking. “Much Ado About Nothing” is about how a dinner party of friends turns into a giant matchmaking conspiracy.
Tickets for the shows per streaming device is $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets.
College & Career Fair set March 27KENOSHA — With many spring break college tours already canceled for 2021 and travel limitations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many teens aren’t able to visit colleges and universities that they normally would.
In order to still expose local teens to post-secondary opportunities, Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Succeed Beyond High School Inc. and Education Youth Development Outreach will host a free College and Career Fair on Saturday, March 27, at the BGCK, 1330 52nd St.
This event will provide youth a chance to learn more about their desired colleges/universities and will also provide workforce, vocational and military bound youth a chance to speak with individuals in their future career fields. Youth will be able to speak with local and out of state college representatives, learn more about possible careers, find out who is hiring, participate in raffles and get free swag and food.
Two time slots are available for attendees to allow for social distancing and a sanitizing break. Masks are required for all. The time frames are 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon-2 p.m. To register, go to BGCKenosha.org (click on fair info under News). Organizations or colleges interested in attending must also register on the website or contact Felicia Dalton, succeedbeyondhs@gmail.com, 262-629-0166, or Jason Justus, JJustus@bgckenosha.org, 262-653-7340.
St. Edwards has open programs
RACINE — St. Edwards Child Development Center, 1430 Grove Ave., is taking registrations for 4K and junior kindergarten programs for the 2021-2022 academic school year.
Both programs both meet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with free wrap-around care available.
St. Edwards is a nationally accredited center and has the highest 5-star rating with Wisconsin Youngstar. The center has been preparing students for more than 20 years with a Christian environment and a low teacher-student ratio. For more information or to arrange for a tour of the facility, call 262-636-8051.
