School notes for Sept. 16

The criminal justice major is one of the largest and fastest growing majors on campus, as well as being one of the most diverse. The criminal justice program primarily focuses on the American legal institution. Criminal justice provides a wide array of topics including policing, the courts, juvenile justice and corrections. In addition, those interested in a career in corrections, law enforcement, victimology, terrorism and security will find the criminal justice major a valuable asset to complement a successful career.

Parkside’s Criminal Justice program was already recognized as the top of its class in the State of Wisconsin by CorrectionalOfficer.org, but thanks to innovative course changes (such as the “Truth in a Nutshell” scene investigation course) and a curriculum that stays up to date on current issues (such as social justice), it is now a nationally recognized program. The program also offers certificates in Community Engagement, Conflict Analysis & Resolution, and more. For more information, visit the UW-Parkisde website.