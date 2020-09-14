School notes for Sept. 16

BASD schedules preschool screenings
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District is offering preschool screenings for any child between the ages of birth to 5 years old not already enrolled in the district. District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development.
Parents with any concerns about their child’s development should schedule an appointment at one of the screenings by calling the District office at 262-763-0210.
• Sept. 16, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. at District Office, 100 N. Kane St.
• Nov.11, from 8:30-11 a.m. at District Office.
• Jan. 20, from 8:30-11 a.m. at District Office.
• March 24, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. at District Office.
For more information, call Carol Harry, program support teacher, at 262-764-0214, ext. 210. The standard 4K or 5K kindergarten screening takes place in spring 2021.
Conflict resolution is series topic
SOMERS — Jonathan Shailor of UW-Parkside, Pastor Kara Baylor of Carthage College and students in the UW-Parkside Certificate Program in Conflict Analysis and Resolution are facilitating a series of conversations open to the community. The conversations are scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom.
The series begins tonight, with orientation and initial conversations via Zoom. The topic will be “Our Lives, Our Stories, Our Needs.”
Following talks will be held on these dates:
- Sept. 30 — "What are the Issues? Investigating the Nature of the Problem"
- Oct. 14 — "What Should We do to Address the Issues: Gathering Information and Resources"
- Oct. 28 — "What Strategies Can We use to Address these Issues: Identifying Leverage Points, Best Practices and Policies."
- Nov. 11 — "What is Our Action Plan, and how will We Implement It? Putting Words into Action."
- Dec. 2 — "Community Celebration: The Theater of Empowerment."
The goal of the conversations are to learn more about each other’s experiences, to understand each other’s needs, to discover how we can best serve one another, to identity the issues that we can work on together, and to take actions that strengthen the community.
To register, contact Shailor via email at shailor@uwp.edu.
Criminal justice program honored
SOMERS — Learn.org has published its 2020-2021 school year rankings, and University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been ranked No. 21 on the list of the 50 Best Criminal Justice Degrees in the country. To compile their list, Learn.org staff looked at academic and career resources, quality of education, faculty, and more.
The criminal justice major is one of the largest and fastest growing majors on campus, as well as being one of the most diverse. The criminal justice program primarily focuses on the American legal institution. Criminal justice provides a wide array of topics including policing, the courts, juvenile justice and corrections. In addition, those interested in a career in corrections, law enforcement, victimology, terrorism and security will find the criminal justice major a valuable asset to complement a successful career.
Parkside’s Criminal Justice program was already recognized as the top of its class in the State of Wisconsin by CorrectionalOfficer.org, but thanks to innovative course changes (such as the “Truth in a Nutshell” scene investigation course) and a curriculum that stays up to date on current issues (such as social justice), it is now a nationally recognized program. The program also offers certificates in Community Engagement, Conflict Analysis & Resolution, and more. For more information, visit the UW-Parkisde website.
