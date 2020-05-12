School notes for May 12

While UW-Parkside’s physical galleries housed in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities are currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the university has built an online viewing room for two exhibitions: Deb Sokolow’s “Loose History” and Sky Hopinka’s video work.

To view the vitural exhibitions, visit the Rita webpage online at uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm .

