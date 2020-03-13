School notes for March 17

Counselors lobby local legislators
MADISON — As part of the annual Wisconsin School Counselor Association’s (WSCA) state conference, which took place in Madison Feb. 18-20, counselors from across the state took to the state capitol to spend an “Afternoon on the Hill” with their local state legislators.
Two Racine Unified School District counselors participated in the advocacy event, Jennifer Binneboese and Kristin Gibson. Binneboese is the lead counselor at Washington Park High School and Kristin is the K-4 counselor at Gilmore Fine Arts K-8 School.
During Afternoon on the Hill, Binneboese had the opportunity to meet with state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, and state Rep. Christine Sinicki, D-Milwaukee, while Gibson spoke with Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Caledonia, and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. Both counselors advocated for more funding for mental health in the school setting, shared the impact that school counselors have and the importance of having a manageable ratio of students per counselor (the American School Counselor Association recommendation is 250:1).
Additionally, both Binneboese and Gibson are current WSCA directors of operations. These volunteer director positions assist in the front-line planning of WSCA events and activities, everything from the annual conference, other professional development opportunities, professional recognition and advocacy. Binneboese is the director of social media and technology and Gibson is the director of membership.
Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship deadline nears
RACINE — The Racine Founder’s Rotary Club is offering five $2,000 one-year college scholarships to students graduating from Racine high schools. The Scholarship Committee will be awarding scholarships to students who score the highest based on the required criteria listed below:
Active involvement in school and community activities
Quality and the message of their essay –“Service Above Self” (limit to one page)
Significant academic improvement through their four years in high school
Have overcome adversity in their life
One letter of recommendation from a counselor
One letter of recommendation from a community leader
This scholarship is designed to be unique among scholarships. The Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship is intended for students who began their high school career with grades that did not reflect their potential but by their senior year have shown significant improvement in their academic ability. Applicants should also be able to demonstrate their active involvement in school and community activities.
High school students who are interested in applying for the scholarship should contact their high school counselor for an application. For additional information, contact John Busey at jbusey@sbcglobal.net.
Applications must be postmarked no later than March 31 to be considered. More information can be found online at http://portal.clubrunner.ca/7866.