School notes for March 17

Counselors lobby local legislators

MADISON — As part of the annual Wisconsin School Counselor Association’s (WSCA) state conference, which took place in Madison Feb. 18-20, counselors from across the state took to the state capitol to spend an “Afternoon on the Hill” with their local state legislators.

Two Racine Unified School District counselors participated in the advocacy event, Jennifer Binneboese and Kristin Gibson. Binneboese is the lead counselor at Washington Park High School and Kristin is the K-4 counselor at Gilmore Fine Arts K-8 School.

During Afternoon on the Hill, Binneboese had the opportunity to meet with state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, and state Rep. Christine Sinicki, D-Milwaukee, while Gibson spoke with Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Caledonia, and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. Both counselors advocated for more funding for mental health in the school setting, shared the impact that school counselors have and the importance of having a manageable ratio of students per counselor (the American School Counselor Association recommendation is 250:1).