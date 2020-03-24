School Notes for March 24

Steve Case Scholarship open to athletes
RACINE — The Steve Case Memorial Scholarship Fund is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship for college-bound Racine Unified School District seniors.
The scholarship is open to those who have achieved a varsity letter in a minimum of any one sport during their four years of high school athletics. Candidates must also have exhibited a strong work ethic and devotion in the classroom and in their community.
Special consideration may be made for those entering the teaching profession.
The fund was established to honor the name of Steve Case, who had a passion for helping kids realize their academic and athletic potential. A teacher and coach for almost 40 years, he taught German and French and coached many sports, specifically football and wrestling.
At age 68, Steve Case passed away unexpectedly as the result of a sailing accident Oct 12, 2012, in the Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race off the Virginia coast.
Applications are due on May 1 and can be found online at www.stevecasememorial.org or through school counselors.
Walker selected as Student of the Month
RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School has announced that senior Anna Walker was selected as the Student of the Month for January. Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2019-20 school year theme: “Love one another as I have loved you.”
The nominating teacher shared:
“Anna is an outstanding student academically, and she is heavily involved in the school’s music, drama, and athletics programs. She positively impacts her classes and other activities with her attitude and dedication. Anna is the ideal Racine Lutheran student.”
UW System to offer room-and-board prorated refunds
MADISON —University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross announced Thursday that all UW System institutions will refund the prorated charges for housing and dining for the remainder of the spring semester for students who have vacated their respective universities.
Cross said the decision is a response to the evolving situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition to classes being delivered through alternative methods.
Prorated reimbursements will exclude the period of the originally scheduled spring break and shall be issued by the close of the spring academic semester. Crediting these funds toward future semesters in lieu of a refund is not an option because of rules related to the awarding of federal financial aid.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!