School notes for March 3, 2020

Park Class of 1972 planning mixer

RACINE — The Washington Park High School Class of 1972 has scheduled a "class-mixer" for Friday, July 3, at Monument Square. That night is a scheduled Downtown First Friday event.

The primary focus will be to connect with classmates to gather contact information for the upcoming 50th class reunion on July 2, 2022.

Email us with your contact information at parkpanthers72@gmail.com or call Tommy Patrick @ 262-632-9919.

CCHS names valedictorian, salutatorian

BURLINGTON — Catholic Central High School has announced this year’s valedictorian, Samuel Henderson, and salutatorian, Brandon Pum.

Henderson is a graduate of St. Mary Grade School (now Burlington Catholic School), and is a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Waterford. Sam is a multi-sport athlete, including being a starter for the boys basketball team and qualifying for the WIAA State Track Meet in 2018 and the State Cross Country Meet in 2019. Sam is an active member of the Student Council, a 4-H club officer, and a beef junior leader and holder of numerous board positions within the Wisconsin Junior Angus Association. Sam has been accepted to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Pum is a member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Burlington and is a graduate of St. Charles Grade School (now Burlington Catholic School). He is a multi-sport athlete, including starting for the boys basketball team, and was captain of the football team. He is vice president of the Student Council, a CCHS Student Ambassador and volunteers within his school and parish communities. Brandon will be attending the University of Minnesota.

