School notes for March 3, 2020

Racine Christian School to host open house
RACINE — Enrollments for the 2020-21 school year are being accepted for children entering kindergarten (5-year-old) through 8th grade at Racine Christian School, 912 Virginia St.
Racine Christian School’s educational program starts with full-day 5K program and offers quality education with a Christian worldview coupled with varied extracurricular activities.
An open house/information night is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. It will provide an opportunity for interested families to visit with teachers, tour the school and ask questions.
Registration materials are available. For more information and registration materials, call the school at 262-634-0961.
Case Class of 1970 planning reunion
MOUNT PLEASANT — The J.I. Case High School Class of 1970 is planning to hold its 50-year class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 8 at The Summit, following a meet-and-greet Downtown on Friday, Aug. 7th.
To receive more information as it becomes available, you can register at the class’s website, www.case70.com. There is no charge to register for the website and it does not commit you to attending the reunion.
For more information, contact Denise Anastasio, 262-498-2298 or denise.anastasio@gmail.com.
Park Class of 1972 planning mixer
RACINE — The Washington Park High School Class of 1972 has scheduled a "class-mixer" for Friday, July 3, at Monument Square. That night is a scheduled Downtown First Friday event.
The primary focus will be to connect with classmates to gather contact information for the upcoming 50th class reunion on July 2, 2022.
Email us with your contact information at parkpanthers72@gmail.com or call Tommy Patrick @ 262-632-9919.
CCHS names valedictorian, salutatorian
BURLINGTON — Catholic Central High School has announced this year’s valedictorian, Samuel Henderson, and salutatorian, Brandon Pum.
Henderson is a graduate of St. Mary Grade School (now Burlington Catholic School), and is a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Waterford. Sam is a multi-sport athlete, including being a starter for the boys basketball team and qualifying for the WIAA State Track Meet in 2018 and the State Cross Country Meet in 2019. Sam is an active member of the Student Council, a 4-H club officer, and a beef junior leader and holder of numerous board positions within the Wisconsin Junior Angus Association. Sam has been accepted to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Pum is a member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Burlington and is a graduate of St. Charles Grade School (now Burlington Catholic School). He is a multi-sport athlete, including starting for the boys basketball team, and was captain of the football team. He is vice president of the Student Council, a CCHS Student Ambassador and volunteers within his school and parish communities. Brandon will be attending the University of Minnesota.