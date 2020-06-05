School notes for June 9

Grad receives Italian heritage scholarship
WATERFORD — The Vittoria Colonna Lodge, which is an organization of women who celebrate their Italian heritage, has awarded a $750 four-year scholarship to Ryan Kirn.
The recipient of this scholarship must be a child or grandchild of a member of the organization and be of Italian descent. Ryan is the grandson of Barbara Dobereiner. Selection criteria include having a commendable high school academic record, exhibiting positive citizenship and leadership qualities through participation in school and community activities, and showing strong promise of continued academic success.
Ryan graduated from Waterford Union High School with a GPA of 3.621 and was on the honor roll all four years. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with the goal of becoming a programmer/analyst.
St. Ed's child center offers summer session
RACINE — The summer program at St. Edward Child Development Center, 1430 Grove Ave., begins June 15 and runs through Aug. 20. Families can sign up for the weeks they want to use during the summer.
Each week is structured around a theme that will offer arts and crafts, field trips, museums, parks and recreation and so much more. The programs run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, with extended hours, if needed. For more information or to register, call 262-636-8051.
The program provides a creative and fun use of free time, while also providing peace of mind and a sense of well-being knowing that your child is being cared for, challenged and encouraged to grow in confidence and self-esteem.
UW-Parkside offering virtual STEAM camps
SOMERS — As families continue to take precautions surrounding COVID-19, this summer's camp season is going to be anything but traditional.
How can parents make plans to bring their children meaningful summer education opportunities until we can bounce back to normal? The University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Professional & Continuing Education department is offering live, STEAM-based virtual tech camps at an affordable price of $149-$159 per week.
Children ages 8-14 will be engaged while they master STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills with more than 30 tech courses parents can choose from, including coding, app design, video game creation, virtual reality, and more. Taught by live virtual instructors three to six hours a day, parents will also gain much-needed time to relax, recharge and regroup.
With virtual camp opportunities running weekly throughout the summer and starting this week, anyone interested in learning more or registering online can do so at uwp.edu/youth under "Virtual STEAM Camps." For more information, contact Javan Pham at (262) 595-3340 or at phamj@uwp.edu.
News items and photographs about education always are welcomed for publication in A+. There is no charge for any news item. Email information to journaltimes@gmail.com.
For more information, contact Pete Wicklund at 262-631-1730, or at journaltimes@gmail.com.
